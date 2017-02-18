Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Lacey Gray works as a professional photographer in Memphis, Tennessee.

When one of her clients asked to feature a baby calf in a photo shoot, Gray contacted her husband's uncle, a livestock owner, and tried to make it happen. But after learning that separating a mother cow from her calf would be bad for the animals, she decided against the idea.

Then, tragedy struck. Her husband's uncle called her and told her that one of his cows had taken a nasty fall and wasn’t expected to survive. The cow had just given birth to a newborn calf, and without her mother, the calf wouldn’t survive, either.

Gray agreed to take in the baby cow, who's named Molly.







Gray's young daughter Kinley was quick to adapt to having a cow sister.







The toddler greeted Molly with open arms and even showed her around her new home.