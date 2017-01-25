At one time or another, most little girls wish for a pony, and most of their parents say no. When Hannah Simpson's parents said she couldn't have a pony six years ago, she decided to start riding the next best thing -- the family cow!

Today, 18-year-old Hannah is literally a cowgirl. She and her lovable bovine, Lilac, have been riding around the countryside and having adventures for the past six years. While most cows wouldn't let a human ride them, Lilac loves it! Don't believe me? Thanks to Hannah's Instagram, you can see for yourself.

Hannah says that she didn't know what to expect when she jumped on Lilac's back for the first time. To the family's surprise, the cow was more than happy to take her for a ride.

Over the years, their bond grew and their adventures became more and more epic.

On rare occasions, Lilac gets a burst of speed and takes off across the family farm.

Other times, the duo practices jumping! Hannah said, "We started her off with stepping over logs, and it just got bigger and bigger." This is definitely not a sight I ever expected to see.

Although many people have suggested that Hannah take Lilac to horse shows, she doesn't want to exploit her pal. In her own words, "She is more special than a horse, more rare."

Speaking of horses, Hannah did eventually get one! However, she still prefers to ride Lilac.

She said, "[Lilac] is quite fat right now, so yes, she is more comfortable than my horse anyway."

These days, Hannah is working on a dairy farm, but she always makes time to care for her family's farm animals and hang out with Lilac. Clearly, these two have a very special friendship!

Be sure to SHARE this amazing cow with your friends and family! And pro tip -- don't try to ride a cow. Hannah's story is incredible, but Lilac is truly one in a million.