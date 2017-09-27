Think Nasty Pimple Popper Videos Are Limited To Humans? This Cow Begs To Differ

I have a really weak stomach for nasty videos.

It still sort of amazes me that people love watching pimple popping and other totally gross things. To each their own, but when you see what happened to this poor cow with basically the biggest pimple ever, you might be turned off of them forever. WARNING: this is very, very graphic.

This cow has a cyst that's basically the size of your head. It's probably in so much pain, and it clearly needs to be dealt with.







The vet carefully pops it with surgical instruments, and that's when the pus and blood really start flowing.







The result is basically the most disgusting thing I've ever seen in my life.







If the screenshots weren't enough for you, watch the whole gross video below.

video-player-present

Let us know, pimple poppers: was this video totally satisfying, or has this taken things too far?