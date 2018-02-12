Hilarious Video Shows Curious Cow Committing A Federal Offense

It's against the law to open someone else's mail, but does this cow care? Not one bit.
When a family in Afton, Iowa went to check their mailbox last week, they were surprised to find a young cow had already gotten there first. While the feisty bovine has a reputation for escaping its enclosure and wandering onto their property, Erin Hudson and his family had never seen it root through their mail before. But as they say, there's a first for everything, and after one taste of the paper, the animal was hooked!
Watch as Hudson tries -- and fails -- to get the letter back while his giggling daughter records.
(via Daily Mail)