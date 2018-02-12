Hilarious Video Shows Curious Cow Committing A Federal Offense

It's against the law to open someone else's mail, but does this cow care? Not one bit.

When a family in Afton, Iowa went to check their mailbox last week, they were surprised to find a young cow had already gotten there first. While the feisty bovine has a reputation for escaping its enclosure and wandering onto their property, Erin Hudson and his family had never seen it root through their mail before. But as they say, there's a first for everything, and after one taste of the paper, the animal was hooked!

Watch as Hudson tries -- and fails -- to get the letter back while his giggling daughter records.

(via Daily Mail)

They might want to consider getting some kind of lock for their mailbox. Something tells me this won't be the last visit from the letter thief.