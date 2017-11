When it comes to instruments that have awesome solos, the guitar is king.

We all love to hear those sweet riffs and the fancy finger work of the guitarist. When they turn it over to the bass player, well, let's just say they don't get as much love. When Danny Sapko decided to try out his bass solo on a bunch of cows, they acted like any other audience would.

It takes less than 15 seconds for them to turn on their heels and run. Sorry, man.

video-player-present

Maybe the pigs will have a better reaction? Keep trying, buddy. Or don't.