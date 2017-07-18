Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Thought A Sick Pup Was On Her Porch, But It Actually Wasn't A Dog At All

JULY 18, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When Sharon Bertozzi first noticed an animal hiding behind a large vase near her front door last summer, she was sure it was an old dog in very bad shape.

The poor thing certainly was very sick -- so much so that she barely had any fur left on her small body. "My heart just ached for her," Bertozzi said. The California resident knew she had to something to help the suffering creature. What she didn't know, however, was that the "dog" wasn't actually a house pet.

After being aware of the animal's presence for around four hours, Bertozzi came to the realization that she was a young coyote with a severe case of mange.

After being aware of the animal's presence for around four hours, Bertozzi came to the realization that she was a young coyote with a severe case of mange.

Facebook / City of Folsom Animal Services

That's when she called the City of Folsom Animal Services. Officers came and picked up the coyote. She soon came to be called Princess.

That's when she called the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/folsomanimalservices/" target="_blank">City of Folsom Animal Services</a>. Officers came and picked up the coyote. She soon came to be called Princess.

Facebook / City of Folsom Animal Services

After being transported to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, she was also found to be severely dehydrated.

After being transported to the <a class="profileLink" href="https://www.facebook.com/GoldCountryWildlifeRescue/?hc_ref=ARTNKei7YIYBvZkYlOJ525fmJeGphtZpL6z8saOGyLZe7fyrWAd6QAW05B5lMoeySoo" data-ft='{"tn":"k"}' data-hovercard="/ajax/hovercard/page.php?id=138964782926916&amp;extragetparams=%7B%22hc_ref%22%3A%22ARTNKei7YIYBvZkYlOJ525fmJeGphtZpL6z8saOGyLZe7fyrWAd6QAW05B5lMoeySoo%22%7D" data-hovercard-prefer-more-content-show="1" data-hovercard-referer="ARTNKei7YIYBvZkYlOJ525fmJeGphtZpL6z8saOGyLZe7fyrWAd6QAW05B5lMoeySoo" aria-controls="js_4oz" aria-haspopup="true" aria-describedby="js_4p0" id="js_4p1" target="_blank">Gold Country Wildlife Rescue</a>, she was also found to be severely dehydrated.

Facebook / Gold Country Wildlife Rescue

But with fluids, medicine to ease her itching, and a bath to help remove her dead skin, she was eating more and starting to feel much better.

But with fluids, medicine to ease her itching, and a bath to help remove her dead skin, she was eating more and starting to feel much better.

Facebook / 24 Horas. El Diario sin Límites

Once her mange was cured and her fur started growing back...

Once her mange was cured and her fur started growing back...

Facebook / Gold Country Wildlife Rescue

...Princess was taken to the Sierra Wildlife Rescue, where she was placed with two other coyote pups for socialization.

...Princess was taken to the <a class="_hli" href="https://www.facebook.com/SierraWildlifeRescue/" data-ft='{"tn":"k"}' data-hovercard="/ajax/hovercard/page.php?id=350240134297" data-hovercard-prefer-more-content-show="1" aria-controls="js_5sn" aria-haspopup="true" aria-describedby="js_5so" id="js_5sp" target="_blank">Sierra Wildlife Rescue</a>, where she was placed with two other coyote pups for socialization.

Facebook / Sierra Wildlife Rescue

The three bonded very quickly, and in September 2016...

The three bonded very quickly, and in September 2016...

Facebook / Sierra Wildlife Rescue

...they were all released together on over 800 acres of open land, where they'll be able to live out the rest of their lives in freedom.

...they were all released together on over 800 acres of open land, where they'll be able to live out the rest of their lives in freedom.

Facebook / Sierra Wildlife Rescue

(via The Dodo)

I don't want to think about what would've happened to Princess if all these wonderful people hadn't stepped in to help her. Share this heartwarming rescue story if you're amazed by her recovery!

Trending Now

This Talking Teddy Bear Had A Heartfelt Message, And It Finally Found Its Way Home

Trending Now

He Knew His Aunt's Dog Was Spoiled, But He Probably Didn't Think It Was This Bad

Hikers Could Have Easily Been Killed If They'd Been Any Closer To This Cliff's Edge

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

He Went Into The Haunted House With His Sister, But That's Not Who Was Behind Him

Load another article