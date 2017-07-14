Ad Blocker Detected

This Kid Just Barely Started His New Job, But His Bosses Already See Him As A Hero

JULY 14, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When Austin Goddard started working at Skyline Chili in Cincinnati, Ohio, this June, he expected to bus tables and wash dishes on the job, not save lives.

But during his second day working there, the 16-year-old sprang into action when he saw a customer who needed medical help. Thanks to Goddard's knowledge of CPR and his quick reaction, the elderly man named Larry is still alive today.

Goddard says he was collecting dirty dishes from the tables when he saw Larry collapse.

Screenshot / WKRC

The teen had been certified in CPR at his high school, so he immediately started working on the man before he was taken to the hospital.

Screenshot / WKRC

Larry was so grateful that he sent a photo of himself recovering and eating the restaurant's food to Austin as a thank you for his heroic actions.

Twitter / Angela Ingram

Check out more of this story in the video below. This kid sure doesn't bend under pressure!

video-player-present

(via WKRC)

This is a perfect example of why it's such a great idea to teach CPR in schools. Share this story to encourage others to get certified themselves!

