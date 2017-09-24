This Truly Stupid Thing That's Making People Mad Will Have You Rolling Your Eyes

People say that others are too sensitive nowadays and get outraged too easily.
There's a lot going on in the world that's actually outrageous, though, so a lot of the time this point of view falls flat. When we see bad things going on, even when they seem small, we should say something in order to make a change. I'll be the first to admit, however, that some people are just stupid.
Just ask Crayola. They recently made a change to their color offerings, and boy did people have opinions.
Crayola announced that the yellowish Dandelion crayon would no longer be part of their boxes in March. They determined it would be replaced with a bright blue color.
They ran a poll among their users with five names for the new color: Bluetiful, Blue Moon Bliss, Dreams Come Blue, Reach for the Stars and Star Spangled Blue.