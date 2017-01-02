Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Picky eaters get a bad rap for being difficult to accommodate while dining out.

We all have that one friend who has to order their meal in a very particular way or can't get food straight off the menu. For the most part, restaurants are happy to adjust to these small changes to make their customers happy.

Then there are customers who take picky eating to a whole new level. Waiters, waitresses, and cooks revealed on Reddit the craziest orders they'd ever taken, and here are 18 of the best.

1. "A lady calls and orders a 'small pepperoni pizza with no pepperoni.'"

"I clarify and ask her 'So just a small cheese?' To which the woman, clearly annoyed by my lack of understanding, says 'NO. A small pepperoni with no pepperoni.' I again clarify and ask 'You want a pizza with sauce and cheese only?' 'Yes.' 'Ok so a cheese pizza.' 'NO I WANT A SMALL PEPPERONI WITH NO PEPPERONI.'" - crigsdigs

2. "Had a lady order our filet mignon, when it was brought out to her she said with disgust that she had ordered the filet, not a steak. She proceeded to argue that a filet mignon was a type of baked potato rather than a steak." - Poopy_shoe

Read More: 20 People Who Are Superstars When It Comes To Being Passive-Aggressive

3. "I worked at as a server at a ritzy country club on cape cod and this woman once brought in a paint chip and told me she wanted her cosmopolitan to be the exact same color as her pink paint chip." - ezekielragardos

4. "I had one lady order creme brulee french toast with a Fruit Loops crust and a bottle of champagne with two carafes of orange juice. We made it. Actually, we made a whole batch and the workers ate it. It was actually really good." - anonymous

5. "I had someone order a grilled cheese without the bread." - LittleMissAutumn

6. "Had a family come in and eat. Little boy eventually orders dessert. Vanilla ice cream and ketchup. Yes, he put the ketchup on the ice cream. No, I didn't stick around to watch. I would've thrown up." - AnImbroglio

7. "Over the summer, I had a customer who came in for Sunday brunch and ordered a spinach and feta cheese omelet. She then adds that she would like it made without eggs."

"I clarified that she wanted an omelet WITHOUT eggs, not made with egg whites which is quite normal. We made her a spinach feta salad and the customer was happy." - PaintedPony

8. "When I worked fast food in high school we had a regular that would ask for half diet coke, half regular coke, and diet had to go first. She actually sent it back a couple times because we filled it in the wrong order." - Dany_Heatley05

9. "I had someone order a warm root beer. As in, stuck in the microwave and heated up. I definitely made a face but I did it. Really sucks to work somewhere that has bottomless pop and be sticking one in the microwave every 15 minutes." - dawnshark

10. "Had a lady order her tofu scramble burnt. So I cooked it hard. She sent it back because it wasn't burnt enough. So I cooked it harder. She sent it back again and the waiter said she really wants it burnt."

"So I got a wok super hot, put too much oil in, and proceeded to burn the crap out of it. My chef came by and lost his shit. I explained it to him and he watched me burn just ruin the thing. It was black and smelled like a tire fire. She ate all of it and said we were the only place to get it right." - stylinghead

11. "At McDonalds you can order extra bacon. I watched someone order a Reese's McFlurry with extra bacon. They whipped the bacon right into the dessert. My best friend and I stepped up and ordered the same thing. It was delicious!" - Hamabo

12. "I worked breakfast shift in a hotel. Had a regular customer who lived down the street. Older lady. Quiet and friendly. Every day she would order the fruit salad and have me cook it in the microwave for two minutes." - slumpthecrumpy

13. "A deep-fried lemon. Whole, unpeeled."

"The kitchen manager, FOH manager, and a line cook all gathered around the fryer to try to make it work. The lemon ended up trying to explode out of the rind. The deep-fried whole lemon was not served on that day." - BlackDavidDuchovny

14. "When I first started as a waiter, still getting accustomed to it all, I had a woman order a banana with a side of mayonnaise." - delta0567

15. "I'm a line cook at a burger restaurant and I had a person order a burger cut into 12 pieces. They sent it back because the toppings were falling off." - PM_me_catpics

16. "I had to make a BLT once -- no bacon, no lettuce, sub mayo for mustard, and sub for white bread, ordered cold. So...a mustard and tomato sandwich on cold white bread. Crazy." - Ray_Swarles

17. "I was asked for corn chowder without the corn. The worst part is that I actually siphoned the corn out of the corn chowder and she took a sip and declared it too creamy. So essentially she wanted a bowl of heat." - scruffaluffagus

18. "I used to work at a deli in Texas. Some typical American biker comes in and orders a bologna and butter sandwich."

"He told me to load it up with butter, so I did. A whole damn stick of it. Guy comes back and tips me saying it was the best sandwich he has had." - hoswald

Read More: This Person Parked Illegally And Now Knows What Karma Feels Like

I can't even imagine eating some of those crazy concoctions. It sounds like these restaurant workers made their customers happy, though! SHARE this with the picky eaters in your life.