Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

15 Crazy X-Ray Photos That Will Make You SO Thankful You're Not A Doctor

JUNE 17, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
SCIENCE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Even though it's a common medical procedure now, if you think about it, X-rays are still pretty amazing.

We've devised a way to look inside our own bodies without putting ourselves in too much danger. Now, you don't want to go getting one every day, but it's an essential tool for doctors to help us....and, on occasion, laugh at us.

People never stop being stupid, and that means that there's no shortage of foreign bodies that somehow wind up inside humans. Don't believe me? Check out 15 of the craziest images below.

1. This one shows many needles snapped off into the neck of a person addicted to heroin.

This one shows many needles snapped off into the neck of a person addicted to heroin.

Reddit

2. Believe it or not, all these objects are outside the body. They just have a lot of piercings and other body modifications.

3. This gives a whole new meaning to the term "butt plug." (I had to.)

This gives a whole new meaning to the term "butt plug." (I had to.)

Imgur / sunlight

4. Are you sure you got everything before you closed him up?

Are you sure you got everything before you closed him up?

Imgur / MyNamesDaveLikeTheTvChannelWeBothRepeatTheSameOldShit

5. That's not where that goes!

That's not where that goes!

Imgur / sunlight

6. Two friends were eating ice cream when one startled the other. She wound up swallowing the entire spoon!

7. This poor little girl thought these magnets were candy, and now they're everywhere.

This poor little girl thought these magnets were candy, and now they're everywhere.

Imgur / MyNamesDaveLikeTheTvChannelWeBothRepeatTheSameOldShit

8. People sure do like sticking stuff that doesn't belong there up their butts.

People sure do like sticking stuff that doesn't belong there up their butts.

Imgur / sunlight

9. Small items like rings are swallowed all the time, but this one is connected to an old wives' tale about a man who tried to propose to a woman with a ring at the bottom of her drink. She didn't notice.

Small items like rings are swallowed all the time, but this one is connected to an old wives' tale about a man who tried to propose to a woman with a ring at the bottom of her drink. She didn't notice.

Imgur / MyNamesDaveLikeTheTvChannelWeBothRepeatTheSameOldShit

10. I'd say that's too close for comfort. Yikes.

I'd say that's too close for comfort. Yikes.

Imgur / MyNamesDaveLikeTheTvChannelWeBothRepeatTheSameOldShit

11. This looks photoshopped but holy crap it still makes me shudder.

This looks photoshopped but holy crap it still makes me shudder.

Imgur / JanVladimirMostert

12. This historical medical image shows self-mutilation using graphophone needles.

This historical medical image shows self-mutilation using graphophone needles.

Flickr / Otis Historical Archives National Museum of Health and Medicine

13. I have a lot of questions about how this person swallowed not one, but three, fish hooks. Ouch!

14. Let it snow, I guess?

Let it snow, I guess?

Imgur / catlowman

15. Um, was this guy even still ALIVE!?!

Um, was this guy even still ALIVE!?!

Imgur / IWantedALongAssUsernameTooAndEveryoneElseIsDoingItSoWhyNotMeToo

Eeeeeeeek! Here's hoping I never wind up like these folks. Share this with your friends and family if you were shocked by what you saw.

Trending Now

These Horrifying Videos Give Chilling Insight Into Brutal Serial Killings

Trending Now

Could You Live Inside A Coffin? In A Way, These People In Hong Kong Already Are

If You Have A Cat, Trust Me. They'll Want You To Build This For Them!

Mom Wasn't Paying Attention To Her Kids In The Car And It Ended In A Total Nightmare

There Are Actual Sharks Living Inside An Active Volcano Because Nothing Makes Sense

She Let Her 13-Year-Old Take 17 Shots For Her Birthday But That's Not The Worst Part

He Started By Grabbing Her Daughter's Hands. Now This Mom Is Hunting Him Down.

After This Girl Tragically Died, Her Yearbook Quote Took On A Whole New Meaning

Is That You, Bigfoot? Rangers Warn Californians About A Possible Escaped Ape

In Case You Were Wondering, This Is A Really Excellent Way To Lose A Hand

A Pregnant Woman Visited Her Grandma In The Hospital, But She Wasn't Carrying A Baby

They Knew There Was A Problem With This Gas Pump...They Just Didn't Expect This

What This Dude Tried To Walk Out Of A 7-Eleven With Is Comically Stupid

These 26 Amazing Parents Know Exactly How To Celebrate Pride Month With Their Kids

Load another article