You Might Think All Barcodes Are The Same, But These 15 Are Totally Unique

There are barcodes on practically everything you buy, but when was the last time you really looked at one?

While they're obviously very useful for pricing and for stores to keep track of their inventory, they were never really designed to be visually pleasing...or at least, that's what we assume. But if you take a closer look at the back of your favorite products, you might just find that barcodes are much more creative than we give them credit for, as evidenced by these 15 cool designs.

1. This code is on the back of a children's book about thunderstorms.







2. And this one's on a shampoo bottle.







3. A little spaghetti with your barcode?







4. This is a box of cereal.







5. Here we have some shower gel...







6. ...and cream that'll give you a nice, close shave.







7. Don't mind this barcode that's just trimming the wheat grass.







8. Farm fresh barcodes here!







9. Is that you, Snooki?







10. "Let me grab those dirty dishes for you."







11. This coffee is called Loumidis Papagalos, with "papagalos" meaning "parrot."







12. Tree roots make for the perfect code.







13. This beer was brewed by Sixpoint Brewery in Brooklyn, New York.







14. Surfing the barcode.







15. This cool barccordian is on the back of a Black Prairie album.







(via BoredPanda)

These are all so awesome! I'll definitely be taking a second look at the back of all the stuff I buy from now on.