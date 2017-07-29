Someone Get This Guy An Award! Canadian Dad Finds Best Way To Trim Hedges.

Owning your own home is awesome, but the outdoor chores that come with it? Not so fun.

Unless you're totally fine with having a wild and unruly yard, it's necessary to devote a chunk of your busy work week to mowing the lawn, watering plants, and doing other kinds of yard work. It can get pretty tedious and time-consuming, though, which is why one dad in in Alberta, Canada, came up with a creative and hilarious solution for trimming his hedges.

By attaching a lawn mower to a tractor...







...he found the perfect way to keep his hedges nice and straight.







Watch the man in action as he employs his ingenious method. You might want to patent that idea, buddy!

(via Daily Mail)

I can't help but wonder what might go wrong in this situation, but hopefully he took these possibilities into account beforehand. In any case, it definitely seems to get the job done!