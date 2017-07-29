Ad Blocker Detected

Someone Get This Guy An Award! Canadian Dad Finds Best Way To Trim Hedges.

JULY 29, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Owning your own home is awesome, but the outdoor chores that come with it? Not so fun.

Unless you're totally fine with having a wild and unruly yard, it's necessary to devote a chunk of your busy work week to mowing the lawn, watering plants, and doing other kinds of yard work. It can get pretty tedious and time-consuming, though, which is why one dad in in Alberta, Canada, came up with a creative and hilarious solution for trimming his hedges.

By attaching a lawn mower to a tractor...

Screenshot / Daily Mail

...he found the perfect way to keep his hedges nice and straight.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Watch the man in action as he employs his ingenious method. You might want to patent that idea, buddy!

(via Daily Mail)

I can't help but wonder what might go wrong in this situation, but hopefully he took these possibilities into account beforehand. In any case, it definitely seems to get the job done!

