This Thief Started Stuffing Bottles In Her Purse, But She Didn't Stop There

Don't you hate it when you walk into a store and realize that you left your wallet at home?

Most people would either give up on shopping for the day or just run home to grab it, but this lady prefers her own creative solution -- which involves using a five finger discount. On August 18, she walked into a liquor store in Shreveport, Louisiana, but made it pretty clear she wasn't paying for much when she began stuffing bottles not only into her purse, but her bra and pants as well.

Whether she forgot her wallet, didn't have the money, or was planning on stealing booze from the get-go, she definitely wasn't shy about sneaking as much liquor as possible. Check out the security footage below.

(via Daily Mail)

All in all, the lady got away with 18 bottles of alcohol. The Shreveport Police Department is offering $300 for any information about the case.