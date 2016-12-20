22 Of The Creepiest Things Caught On Camera In 2016

It's already that time of year again when we reflect on all of the memories that the past 12 months have given us.

I'm sure we can all agree that 2016 has been full of crazy, controversial, and even scary happenings that have gotten completely under our skin. That's why we decided that there's no better way to say goodbye than to share some of the year's most terrifying documented events with you.

Here are 22 of the creepiest photos and videos taken in 2016.

1. In August, EMS workers discovered a human heart inside a plastic bag in Norwalk, Ohio.

2. A priest in Peru performed an exorcism on two teenagers when they showed signs of being possessed.

3. Russian tourists filmed what they believed to be a Yeti in November.

video-player-present

4. This woman recorded herself allegedly being demonically possessed while on the phone with her boyfriend.

video-player-present

5. During a ghost hunt on Halloween night, these people captured two of them in a group photo.

6. This guy woke up to a ton of poltergeist activity in his apartment.

video-player-present

7. When pelicans yawn, it's surprisingly disturbing.

video-player-present

8. This gamer's night was filled with terror while he was pet-sitting at a friend's haunted apartment.

video-player-present

9. One person came across what looked like a ritualistic sacrifice.

10. A security camera in an England pub caught a wet floor sign moving on its own.

11. One woman decided to share what she does to the children she babysits when they're asleep.

12. Creepy noises that sounded like dragons roaring were recorded in Slovakia.

video-player-present

13. A diver briefly shared a cage with a terrifying great white shark.

video-player-present

14. In October, a contractor found a terrifying note on the back of a picture at the Sheraton Hotel in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This is what it read:

To whom it may concern:

Between the years of 2008 and 2010, I would check into this room by special request.

And after six or seven weeks of phoning, I would select a victim from a local college or from the apartments adjacent to the windows in this room.

After gagging said victim, so as not to disturb the other guests, I would begin the "procedure" with a hint of sodomy.

My crimes were far from victimless, however I always committed with them with the attitude of helping the victim go free from this world and helping the community at large.

I’ve never been one to leave witnesses but I felt I should leave this account of my life’s work so that someone will understand.

Are you the one who will save me?

15. When a man checked his security footage one morning, he discovered that a clown tried to break into his house around 2 a.m. the night before.

video-player-present

16. This person found a hidden room in their mom's new house with a hole looking into the bathroom.

17. This guy stumbled across what he thought was the work of a serial killer.

video-player-present

18. A strange, unexplained figure showed up in this guy's live photo.

19. Who could forget the moment when a kangaroo proved how terrifying they can actually be?

20. One guy's security system took a snapshot of a seriously creepy visitor in the middle of the night.

21. This upstairs neighbor is definitely possessed by demons...or at least it sounds that way in this guy's recording. (Turn your volume up.)

video-player-present

22. Security footage inside a couple's home showed an intruder watching them while they were sleeping.

I don't know about you, but I seriously can't wait to see all the creepiness that 2017 will bring. Share if any of these 2016 horrors gave you chills!

Giphy