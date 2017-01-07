Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

18 Creepy Graveyard Finds That Are Sure To Keep You Up At Night

JANUARY 7, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Spooky cemeteries have become as much of a horror movie staple as monsters and serial killers.

These creepy collections of caskets and dead bodies have set the scene for some of the scariest films in history. Unfortunately, though, disturbing graveyard finds aren't just on the big screen.

More and more people have been coming across very strange things in their local cemeteries, and thanks to the internet, they've shared their discoveries with the world. Below are 18 of the absolute creepiest finds, and I bet that after you finish going through them, you'll start looking over your shoulder quite a bit.

1. The only things scarier than the headstones in this cemetery are the trees.

The only things scarier than the headstones in this cemetery are the trees.

Reddit / VioletElephant

2. No, I most certainly do not want to build a snowman.

No, I most certainly do not want to build a snowman.

Reddit / ownali

3. Is that a voodoo doll?

Is that a voodoo doll?

Reddit / simev

4. How could anyone rest in peace with an ominous statue hovering above them?

How could anyone rest in peace with an ominous statue hovering above them?

Reddit / KermitTheSnail

5. Look me in the eyes and tell me that this isn't at least a little unsettling.

Look me in the eyes and tell me that this isn't at least a little unsettling.

Reddit / sawyersauced

6. This towering statue has seen better days.

This towering statue has seen better days.

Reddit / FredDragons

7. "I'm not crying, you're crying."

"I'm not crying, you're crying."

Reddit / sivribiber

8. What kind of cemetery has a statue that says "Lullabyland"?

What kind of cemetery has a statue that says "Lullabyland"?

Reddit / reaptherekt

9. No need to set an alarm when you're dead.

No need to set an alarm when you're dead.

Reddit / KermitTheSnail

Read More: This Graveyard Mysteriously Causes People To Faint When They Walk Through It

10. This children's graveyard is flooded with decaying stuffed animals.

This children's graveyard is flooded with decaying stuffed animals.

Reddit / Hellabomb

11. I've seen this old graveyard myself, and this picture doesn't do this creepy statue any justice.

I've seen this old graveyard myself, and this picture doesn't do this creepy statue any justice.

Reddit / ahojahoj31

12. Here's how the city of St. Louis chose to honor their former mayor.

Here's how the city of St. Louis chose to honor their former mayor.

Reddit / taphophilestl

13. Didn't anyone tell these statues that this is a cemetery, not a playground?

Didn't anyone tell these statues that this is a cemetery, not a playground?

Reddit / porniswherethedickis

14. Who thought that this statue was a good idea?

Who thought that this statue was a good idea?

Reddit / KermitTheSnail

15. Talk about a kiss of death.

Talk about a kiss of death.

Reddit / Eleni_VTV

16. Nothing to see here, just a bunch of statues playing head, shoulders, knees, and toes.

Nothing to see here, just a bunch of statues playing head, shoulders, knees, and toes.

Reddit / porniswherethedickis

17. I wonder where the rest of Leslie is...

I wonder where the rest of Leslie is...

Reddit / chrisomatic

Read More: When You're A Gardener In A Graveyard, You're Bound To Find Some Weird Things

18. Someone should tell this dead woman that she's a bit out of place.

Someone should tell this dead woman that she's a bit out of place.

Reddit / pixeldustnz

Would you be caught dead in any of these cemeteries? I'm happy to check them out from my couch, thank you very much. Don't forget to share this creepiness with the horror fanatics in your life!

Trending Now

These 29 Tweets About Marriage Prove That Wedded Bliss Can Be Pretty Hilarious

Trending Now

These Symbols Are On Things You Use Every Day. Do You Know What They Mean?

You've Seen This Pie-In-The-Face Game, But This Dog Totally Changed The Rules

Police Were Called About A Dog Attack But They Found Horrifying Sexual Abuse Instead

She Met A Man Online And Days Later Was Dead. Her Real-Life Story Is Gut-Wrenching

18 Creepy Graveyard Finds That Are Sure To Keep You Up At Night

This Car Commercial On Ice Has Hysterical Outtakes -- Their Mascot Just Can't Do It

Her Son Began Acting Odd, So She Used A Camera To Catch The Nanny In Action

Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Makes It Look Like These People Are Flying

Twins Were Out Of Their Sight For Just A Minute When Mom Found Them In The Pool

Parents Decide Letting Their Kids Ride An Alligator Is A Reasonable Thing To Do

This Thing You Do Every Day Could Result In Ringing, Dizziness, Or Even Hearing Loss

A Little Girl's Life Was Forever Changed Because Of Her Parents' Sadistic Actions

The Bizarre Histories Of Wedding Traditions We All Know And Love

When He Died Suddenly, His Beloved Horse Gave Him A Bittersweet Final Farewell

These 17 DIY Rain Gutter Projects Are Adorable, Genius, And Functional

Load another article