As a kid, I would beg my parents to take me to the park to play. If I had lived near any of these 18 creepy playgrounds, though, I would have begged them to let me stay home!

Playgrounds are supposed to fun, whimsical places where kids can let loose and allow their imaginations to run wild. But from the looks of things, the creators of the ones below let their own dark imaginations get a little too out of control. While some of these playgrounds are accidentally creepy due to their locations, others were purposefully designed to scare the hell out of kids -- and adults!

1. It's always unsettling to see a playground this close to a graveyard.

2. And abandoned parks, like this one in Syria, are never not depressing.

3. But other playgrounds take creepy to a whole new level.