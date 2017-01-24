16 Creepy Portraits That Will Most Likely Make Your Skin Crawl

When I was a kid, I remember not being able to sleep at night anytime I'd read from Alvin Schwartz's "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" collection.

The stories were scary on their own, of course, but Stephen Gammell's disturbing illustrations accompanying the books were what really terrified me. I haven't come across anything quite as unsettling as the imagery he drew -- that is, until I saw these creepy creations.

Hanging any of these 16 portraits in your home probably wouldn't be the best idea unless you're fine with having nightmares.



1. "I've seen this person in my dreams since I was very young, roughly 11 or younger, and have come to call him Ren."

2. Like mother like daughter when it comes to unsettling stares.

3. Portraits with eye holes? No thanks!

4. This surreal self portrait is absolutely haunting.

5. These live portraits seem innocent at first, but then they turn into nightmare fuel.

6. Her eyeballs make me so uncomfortable.

7. The lack of facial features is scarier than any monster face if you ask me.

8. Drawings of Jesus Christ are supposed to be comforting, not terrifying.

9. Most postmortem portraits are at least a little creepy, but this decomposing body just disturbing.

10. In old Victorian photos, mothers used to hide themselves while holding their babies.

A particularly creepy hidden mother portrait. pic.twitter.com/iNIUIbx2J6 — Sarah Chavez (Troop) (@wunderkamercast) August 17, 2016

11. I can't stop staring into those black voids no matter how much I want to.

12. Artist Haruhiko Kawaguchi from Tokyo, Japan, vacuum seals couples together in plastic bags for photo portraits, basically risking their lives.

13. Charles Bell's "Opisthotonus (Tetanus)" portrait features a patient suffering from tetanus.

14. Honestly, when aren't clowns creepy?

15. This artist drew a self portrait while on bath salts.

16. Yep, never sleeping again.

