16 Creepy Portraits That Will Most Likely Make Your Skin Crawl

JANUARY 24, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
When I was a kid, I remember not being able to sleep at night anytime I'd read from Alvin Schwartz's "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" collection.

The stories were scary on their own, of course, but Stephen Gammell's disturbing illustrations accompanying the books were what really terrified me. I haven't come across anything quite as unsettling as the imagery he drew -- that is, until I saw these creepy creations.

Hanging any of these 16 portraits in your home probably wouldn't be the best idea unless you're fine with having nightmares.

"I've seen this person in my dreams since I was very young, roughly 11 or younger, and have come to call him Ren."

"I've seen this person in my dreams since I was very young, roughly 11 or younger, and have come to call him Ren."

Reddit / BLACK_SHEPHERD

Like mother like daughter when it comes to unsettling stares.

Like mother like daughter when it comes to unsettling stares.

Reddit / 2buckburrito

Portraits with eye holes? No thanks!

Portraits with eye holes? No thanks!

Flickr / Logan Donahoo

This surreal self portrait is absolutely haunting.

This surreal self portrait is absolutely haunting.

Reddit / Mmmm_fstop

5. These live portraits seem innocent at first, but then they turn into nightmare fuel.

6. Her eyeballs make me so uncomfortable.

7. The lack of facial features is scarier than any monster face if you ask me.

Drawings of Jesus Christ are supposed to be comforting, not terrifying.

Drawings of Jesus Christ are supposed to be comforting, not terrifying.

Reddit / Hillraiser

9. Most postmortem portraits are at least a little creepy, but this decomposing body just disturbing.

10. In old Victorian photos, mothers used to hide themselves while holding their babies.

11. I can't stop staring into those black voids no matter how much I want to.

Artist Haruhiko Kawaguchi from Tokyo, Japan, vacuum seals couples together in plastic bags for photo portraits, basically risking their lives.

Artist Haruhiko Kawaguchi from Tokyo, Japan, vacuum seals couples together in plastic bags for photo portraits, basically risking their lives.

YouTube / LandonProduction

Charles Bell's "Opisthotonus (Tetanus)" portrait features a patient suffering from tetanus.

Charles Bell's "Opisthotonus (Tetanus)" portrait features a patient suffering from tetanus.

Wikipedia

14. Honestly, when aren't clowns creepy?

15. This artist drew a self portrait while on bath salts.

16. Yep, never sleeping again.

Which portrait freaked you out the most? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share this story with others who love all things creepy!

