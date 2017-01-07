Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

17 Super Creepy Properties That You Certainly Don't Want To Trespass On

JANUARY 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

At least a few times a week, I drive by one of the strangest and creepiest houses I've ever seen.

It isn't actually the house itself that's so unsettling -- it's slightly run down, but otherwise not very out of the ordinary. What catches my eye is the property as a whole, because basically every square inch of the yard is covered in bizarre statues and decorations, including fake skeletons draped over wooden crosses year-round. My guess is that the owner is trying to keep people from trespassing, which I'm sure works perfectly.

Whether these 17 properties below are intended to deter people from exploring them or not is anyone's guess, but one thing's for sure -- they're definitely creepy.

1. It wouldn't be difficult in the slightest to keep me out of there.

It wouldn't be difficult in the slightest to keep me out of there.

Reddit / ethan_kahn

2. Vacant properties always seem to come with their fair share of creepy mannequin heads.

Vacant properties always seem to come with their fair share of creepy mannequin heads.

Reddit / the_comatorium

3. See what I mean?

See what I mean?

Reddit / b3njam1n

4. There's no end to them.

There's no end to them.

Flickr / Jason Eppink

5. Would you dare go in here alone?

Would you dare go in here alone?

Reddit / Chaz1029

6. Of course, scary dolls were bound to show up at some point.

Of course, scary dolls were bound to show up at some point.

Flickr / panda brand

7. "The gate to nowhere."

"The gate to nowhere."

Flickr / Costantino Beretta

8. Beyond that fence is the perfect setting for a horror movie.

Beyond that fence is the perfect setting for a horror movie.

Flickr / Lauren Mitchell

Read More: 10 Seemingly Normal Locations That Are Hiding Bizarre, Horrifying Secrets

9. It's definitely time to turn around and get the hell out of there.

It's definitely time to turn around and get the hell out of there.

Reddit / elementalmw

10. Imagine waking up to this view every morning.

Imagine waking up to this view every morning.

Reddit / Davidhaslhof

11. Something tells me that this scene works much better than a "no trespassing" sign.

Something tells me that this scene works much better than a "no trespassing" sign.

Reddit / brodie7838

12. That's one way to make sure that nobody will kick down your door.

That's one way to make sure that nobody will kick down your door.

Reddit / folghammer

13. This has haunted written all over it.

This has haunted written all over it.

Reddit / ethan_kahn

14. Seriously, who leaves burial vaults in their yard?

Seriously, who leaves burial vaults in their yard?

Reddit / PolytheneSam

15. This would make a lovely home for a terrifying witch.

This would make a lovely home for a terrifying witch.

Reddit / bamoamn

16. "Join us..."

"Join us..."

Reddit / humblee

Read More: 24 Abandoned Houses From Around The World That Are Beyond Creepy

17. Okay, I have to admit that this Scottish home is equal parts creepy and beautiful.

Okay, I have to admit that this Scottish home is equal parts creepy and beautiful.

Reddit / catperl

Would you explore any of these places if you had the chance? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share this with others so they can check out all the creepiness, too.

Trending Now

You're Never Going To Believe That These Are The Same People

Trending Now

17 Super Creepy Properties That You Certainly Don't Want To Trespass On

This Car Commercial On Ice Has Hysterical Outtakes -- Their Mascot Just Can't Do It

Here Are 12 Things That Only Flight Attendants Know

These 17 DIY Rain Gutter Projects Are Adorable, Genius, And Functional

Giant Dog Approaches Tiny Birds...And The Cutest Interaction Occurs

Working Out Is Good For You And All...Until It's Really Not

This Mom Was Too Busy On Her Phone To Notice That Her Little Boy Was Drowning

His Free Dive Into A Frozen Lake Is Both Amazing And Terrifying

This Video Is A Shining Example Of Why It's Never A Good Idea To Play With Snakes

Professor's Bonus Question Stumps Students, But One Has An Amazing Answer

In Taiji, Japan, Half Of The Year Is Devoted To Hunting Down And Killing Dolphins

These Symbols Are On Things You Use Every Day. Do You Know What They Mean?

It Doesn't Look Like A Cemetery But Some Of The Worst Drug Lords Are Buried Here

18 Clever Beauty Hacks To Make Your Morning Routine The Absolute Best

This Thing You Do Every Day Could Result In Ringing, Dizziness, Or Even Hearing Loss

Load another article