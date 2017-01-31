Have you ever had a babysitting experience that made you want to quit watching children altogether? These people sure have.

I've always been more of a petsitter than a nanny, so the only unsettling thing I've had happen on the job was deal with a little fear at night. These babysitters, on the other hand, have heard terrifying things uttered by kids too young to understand the creepiness of what they're saying.

After reading these disturbing exchanges between little ones and their babysitters, I'm even more content to only ever watch people's pets.



1. "My god daughter used to talk of seeing people under her porch and also seeing her 'brother' who was stillborn, but the creepiest thing she's ever said was when she was five and looked straight at me and said 'your master wishes to see you in the pit' and then turned and skipped away. The pit is what her parents call Hell." - ravenshadow2013

2. "I used to nanny full-time. The parents asked me to stay late (almost overnight) so they could go on a date that day. I put all of the kids to bed and loaded up a movie the mom had suggested. It was a horror movie called the Babbadook."

"Part of the way through the movie, I paused it because I heard the youngest coming down the stairs. She comes up to me, looks me dead in the eyes, and says 'Do you want to die?' Without hesitation, I told her 'No, go back to bed.'"

"As soon as I hit play, the little boy (about the same age as their youngest) asks the mother, 'Do you want to die?' I thought it was freaky, but I chalked it up to her maybe seeing the movie with her family already. When her parents get home, I told her mother about it. She has never seen the movie....Apparently she just does this sometimes while sleep walking." - Jeanlee03

3. "I had a child tell me she wanted to jackhammer people to death and then build a playground out of their arms and legs..." - lilwaynker

4. "I used to babysit my dad's friend's children. They were two sweet little girls who were very easy to look after. The only problem was their house."

"They used to make me promise that the 'white man' in the house wasn't going to come and look at them while they were sleeping."

"I eventually asked their dad what they might be talking about because they brought up the white man every time. He says, 'Oh, that's just the ghost we have in the house. Don't worry about him.'" - zzeeaa

5. "'I don't want to go upstairs alone. The man in my room might be there.' She explained she saw him in her room at night. I told her it was probably just her dad checking on her. She said no, because this guy was tall and skinny and her dad was short and fat. She was three." - Colieoh

6. "I was watching my cousin's seven-year-old, and my cousin had just gotten remarried. She wanted to tell me stories of her own after we read a book, and ALL of them included her brutally murdering her new stepmom. Stabbing her, ripping her limbs off, and throwing her into a pit of hungry dogs were just a few of the things she did to her stepmom in these stories. I asked her to give me a story with a happy ending instead and she said that those stories did have happy endings..." - katetx

7. "Put the nephew down for a nap. Heard him making a fuss in his room so I went to talk him back into a nap. He's sitting in his bed, staring at a wall. I asked him to lay back down. He says, 'Don't talk to him while we're playing.'" - trebuchetfight

8. "Was in the kitchen making a PB&J sandwich for the kid, and he comes in and sits down. He seems to look like he's thinking about something and then he looks at me dead in the eyes and says 'If I killed somebody would anybody know it ever happened if I just ate the body in a sandwich?' I hid the knives from him after that." - Whatsanoption

9. "Speaking on my mom's behalf...While babysitting a little girl, the girl looked at my mom and said, 'I could kill you right now and nobody would even know.'" - Great_Thoughts

10. "When I was babysitting my nephew I was holding him up on the deck just after dinner. He looked to a dark part off the side of the deck and pointed and said, 'Look at the people!' I said 'buddy there is no one over there', to which he replied, 'oh yes there are' while gesturing at individual spots in the yard. I did not sleep well." - righteouslyb0ld

11. "The little girl I was babysitting (who I had never met before that time) ran up to me, pointed at my face and said 'YOU'RE GOING TO DIE ON MAY 27th!' She never clarified what year though. This was about 10 years ago." - CindyTheLionAuz

12. "I worked at a summer camp and was in charge of a cabin of 12 girls around the age of 11 for weeks at a time. During one session, I had a camper that kinda scared me (let's call her Susie). Susie would wake up in the middle of the night bawling and my co-counselor and I would take turns trying to soothe her back to sleep."

"This would happen many nights throughout her two week session. She had to be pulled out of her afternoon activities a couple times too so she could calm down."

"One night before bed Susie began to sob again, honestly quite violently this time. I took her outside and she was dry heaving...It was time for the other campers to go to bed so I took her on a walk, hoping it would calm her down.

As I'm holding her hand and rubbing her back, I just keep telling her that it's going to be okay. She looks me dead in the eye and says 'I see him.' I ask who. Susie says 'the man.' I say 'Who, honey, who do you see?' She says 'the man in the dark.' And she gets so worked up she begins to cry again. I try to calm her down again and she goes on to explain to me that she sees this dark figure sometimes and it gives her a bad feeling. I asked her if he talks to her and she said no. But she did say that he makes her feel sick sometimes and that that's the reason she cries.

I asked if her parents knew and she said yes, so I told her that she can always come find me if she 'sees him' again and I'll make him go away. It was near the end of her session, so we didn't have anymore major incidents after that." - dancing_butterfly

13. "I have a nephew that always had an imaginary friend named Mrs. Diles. He would always talk to her and tell us about her. Then one day he saw a picture of an aunt that passed away at a young age, and said 'That's Mrs. Diles!' Creepiest thing I've ever been a part of." - zhamlin43

14. "I was babysitting my little sister and we were cooking out since it was in the summer and such. She was bouncing on our trampoline and when I told her she needed to get off and come down to eat, she put her hand on her hip in the sassy pose, made a huge sigh, looked me dead in the eye, and said: 'Do you want me to cut you with a knife?'"

"I was like 'No. And now if you want to eat you have to catch the dog.' She spent the next five minutes running around our yard trying to catch our new puppy and put him in."

"Another time I was watching her and my nephew who was about seven months old. We were playing hide and seek, and being that my nephew couldn't hide on his own, he would always hide/seek with me carrying him. This also limited my possibly hiding spots.

We were hiding in a walk in closet in my parent's house, and he was cooing and making a bunch of noises since he was seeing a new interested place, and my sister found us pretty easily. I asked her 'Oh wow! How'd you find us?' Expecting her to feel proud and say she heard my nephew. Nope. She looked at me, smiled, and said 'I smelled your fear!'" - Niedski

15. "I like when my mom drives me to school because I get happy whenever I see the dead animals laying around." - WeirdoxPanda

(via Reddit)

Yikes -- I wouldn't blame any of these people at all if they never babysat again. Be sure to SHARE this story with all the parents you know to see what they think of this creepiness.