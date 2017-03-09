Ad Blocker Detected

Tornadoes Are Scary Enough, But This Warning Siren Makes Them Even Creepier

MARCH 9, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
If you live in an area where tornadoes are a big possibility, you know exactly how scary it is to get the news that one is headed straight for you.

That's why tornadoes sirens exist -- to warn us about the impending danger and havoc these natural disasters may wreak. I don't have a lot of experience with what to do when tornadoes hit because they aren't a threat where I live, but I definitely know that they have to be loud. What I didn't expect, however, was for them to sound like something straight out of a horror movie.

Take downtown Chicago's siren, for example. It pretty much sounds like the apocalypse is impending. Even if it's just a shoddy piece of equipment, the effect is foreboding.

Well, if it was intended to make people run far, far away, then it sure does a good job. Share this unsettling video if it creeped you out. I know I will.

