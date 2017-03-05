Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Crepes Are Already Delicious -- Here Are 18 Ways To Make Them Even Better

MARCH 5, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

There are tons of great breakfast foods out there, but I think we can all agree that crepes are among the tastiest.

It's always a treat to scarf them down in the morning, but why should we limit ourselves to enjoying these little pieces of heaven in just the early hours of the day? In a perfect world, we'd all have them for every meal -- so here are some awesome ways to help get us on the right track.

From sweet desserts to savory delights, these 18 recipes will make it impossible for you to keep crepes out of your mind (and your stomach).

1. Bring that campfire feeling to your kitchen table with these yummy s'more crepes.

Bring that campfire feeling to your kitchen table with these yummy <a href="http://www.thecookierookie.com/smore-crepes/" target="_blank">s'more crepes</a>.

The Cookie Rookie

2. There's no baking required for this colorful rainbow crepe cake!

video-player-present

3. Nutella-stuffed crepes...need I say more?

<a href="http://letthebakingbeginblog.com/2015/01/nutella-stuffed-crepes-3-ways-to-fold-them/#_a5y_p=3271974" target="_blank">Nutella-stuffed crepes</a>...need I say more?

Let the Baking Begin!

4. Herb crepes with eggs, Swiss, ham, and browned butter are a wonderfully tasty way to start your day.

<a href="http://www.cookingclassy.com/herbed-crepes-with-eggs-swiss-and-ham/" target="_blank">Herb crepes</a> with eggs, Swiss, ham, and browned butter are a wonderfully tasty way to start your day.

Cooking Classy

5. Just try to resist digging into this tiramisu crepe cake -- you definitely won't succeed.

video-player-present

6. This mouthwatering cinnamon creation is basically apple pie wrapped in a crepe.

This mouthwatering cinnamon creation is basically <a href="http://juliasalbum.com/2013/06/apple-cinnamon-crepes-recipe/" target="_blank">apple pie</a> wrapped in a crepe.

Julia's Album

7. Red velvet desserts are amazing in any form, so why not use crepes to make one?

<a href="http://www.sixsistersstuff.com/2016/02/red-velvet-crepes.html#_a5y_p=4994234" target="_blank">Red velvet</a> desserts are amazing in any form, so why not use crepes to make one?

Six Sisters' Stuff

8. Or if you're feeling a little adventurous, try green velvet crepes instead!

Or if you're feeling a little adventurous, try <a href="http://thegoldlininggirl.com/2016/03/green-velvet-crepes-with-baileys-chocolate-chip-cheesecake-filling/" target="_blank">green velvet</a> crepes instead!

The Gold Lining Girl

9. Have a turkey pesto crepe for lunch and you'll probably want to have it every single day.

Have a <a href="http://www.sixsistersstuff.com/2014/06/turkey-pesto-crepes.html" target="_blank">turkey pesto crepe</a> for lunch and you'll probably want to have it every single day.

Six Sisters' Stuff

Read More: 22 Scientific Facts That Will Make Cooking Way Easier

10. The only downside to this creme bruleé crepe cake is that it will disappear at lightning speed!

The only downside to this <a href="http://www.thebakerchick.com/2013/04/creme-brulee-crepe-cake/" target="_blank">creme brule&eacute; crepe cake</a> is that it will disappear at lightning speed!

The Baker Chick

11. Your dinner guests won't be able to get enough of these French chicken mushroom crepes.

Your dinner guests won't be able to get enough of these <a href="http://www.delishable.net/french-chicken-mushroom-crepes/" target="_blank">French chicken mushroom crepes</a>.

Delishable

12. Forget Hot Pockets -- these freezer-friendly egg, ham, and cheese crepes are so much more satisfying!

Forget Hot Pockets -- these freezer-friendly egg, ham, and cheese <a href="http://natashaskitchen.com/2015/09/24/egg-ham-and-cheese-crepes-recipe/" target="_blank">crepes</a> are so much more satisfying!

Natasha's Kitchen

13. Spinach, artichoke, and Brie crepes are the quesadillas you never knew you needed.

Spinach, artichoke, and Brie <a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/spinach-artichoke-and-brie-crepes-with-sweet-honey-sauce/" target="_blank">crepes</a> are the quesadillas you never knew you needed.

Half Baked Harvest

14. Whether you're vegan or a chocolate lover, these beauties are sure to please you.

Whether you're vegan or a <a href="http://www.veganfamilyrecipes.com/chocolate-vegan-crepes/?crlt.pid=camp.LbA7WkcJKwfq" target="_blank">chocolate</a> lover, these beauties are sure to please you.

Vegan Family Recipes

15. Fall may be long gone, but that doesn't mean you can't add a little pumpkin to your life.

Fall may be long gone, but that doesn't mean you can't add a little <a href="http://www.foodsofourlives.com/2011/10/pumpkin-crepes-with-pumpkin-cream-cheese-filling/" target="_blank">pumpkin</a> to your life.

Foods Of Our Lives

16. When you pair strawberry milkshakes and crepes, amazingly delicious things happen.

When you pair <a href="http://www.ohsweetbasil.com/strawberry-milkshake-crepes-recipe/" target="_blank">strawberry milkshakes</a> and crepes, amazingly delicious things happen.

Oh Sweet Basil

17. If you want a healthier option, look no further than these spinach crepes with smoked salmon and avocado.

If you want a healthier option, look no further than these <a href="http://www.myrelationshipwithfood.com/spinach-crepe-with-smoked-salmon-avocado/" target="_blank">spinach crepes</a> with smoked salmon and avocado.

My Relationship With Food

Read More: You've Never Seen Tater Tots Like This Before -- Yum!

18. This crepe lasagna is guaranteed to be a hit at any family dinner.

video-player-present

Which recipe are you going to try first? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share this with all your crepe-loving friends!

Trending Now

Forget The Dress -- This Crazy Optical Illusion Is Going To Blow Your Mind

Trending Now

Whether You Like It Or Not, This Industry Could Create More Jobs Than Manufacturing

It's Not Just For Sunburn -- Here Are 12 Clever Ways You Can Use Aloe Vera

Horrifying Abduction Footage Shows That Pure Terror Can Unfold In Broad Daylight

Something Incredible Happens When You Blow Cold Air On This Woman's Hair

This Hilarious Corgi Can Be Switched On And Off During Playtime, And It's Too Cute

I Was Worried When He Dragged A Shark From The Water, But He Did Something Heroic

After An Argument With Her Husband, She Got Out Of An Uber And Did Something Horrid

She's Had 12 Babies All Without A Job -- She's Still Unemployed And Having Another!

You And Your Children Might Wear These, But Here's Why They Could Be Dangerous

When They Did An X-Ray On This Turtle, They Discovered Something Heartbreaking

This Creature Will Probably Give You Nightmares, But I Can't Look Away

He Tried To Protect His Wife From Witnessing The Gruesome Murders He Committed

This Poor Boy Got Burns All Over His Body After Taking Over-The-Counter Medication

Famous BMX Rider Pleads Guilty To Sexual Abuse Charges Involving Young Girls

Elderly Woman Is Removed From Her Caretaker's Home. Then She Dies Of Bed Bug Bites
Submit Content

Load another article