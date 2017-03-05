There are tons of great breakfast foods out there, but I think we can all agree that crepes are among the tastiest.

It's always a treat to scarf them down in the morning, but why should we limit ourselves to enjoying these little pieces of heaven in just the early hours of the day? In a perfect world, we'd all have them for every meal -- so here are some awesome ways to help get us on the right track.

From sweet desserts to savory delights, these 18 recipes will make it impossible for you to keep crepes out of your mind (and your stomach).



1. Bring that campfire feeling to your kitchen table with these yummy s'more crepes.







2. There's no baking required for this colorful rainbow crepe cake!

3. Nutella-stuffed crepes...need I say more?







4. Herb crepes with eggs, Swiss, ham, and browned butter are a wonderfully tasty way to start your day.







5. Just try to resist digging into this tiramisu crepe cake -- you definitely won't succeed.

6. This mouthwatering cinnamon creation is basically apple pie wrapped in a crepe.







7. Red velvet desserts are amazing in any form, so why not use crepes to make one?







8. Or if you're feeling a little adventurous, try green velvet crepes instead!







9. Have a turkey pesto crepe for lunch and you'll probably want to have it every single day.







10. The only downside to this creme bruleé crepe cake is that it will disappear at lightning speed!







11. Your dinner guests won't be able to get enough of these French chicken mushroom crepes.







12. Forget Hot Pockets -- these freezer-friendly egg, ham, and cheese crepes are so much more satisfying!







13. Spinach, artichoke, and Brie crepes are the quesadillas you never knew you needed.







14. Whether you're vegan or a chocolate lover, these beauties are sure to please you.







15. Fall may be long gone, but that doesn't mean you can't add a little pumpkin to your life.







16. When you pair strawberry milkshakes and crepes, amazingly delicious things happen.







17. If you want a healthier option, look no further than these spinach crepes with smoked salmon and avocado.







18. This crepe lasagna is guaranteed to be a hit at any family dinner.

