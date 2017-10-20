Something Totally Non-Medical Is Keeping This Dad From Saving His Son's Life

Most parents would do anything for their kids.
In some serious, life-threatening situations, parents will even go under the knife, donating organs in order to keep their kids alive.
One father desperately wants to help his son, a two-year-old whose condition is worsening. But hospitals aren't letting him donate, and it has nothing to do with medicine.
A.J Burgess's father is a perfect match and has offered to donate a kidney. Due to a probation violation, however, the hospital says he needs to wait.