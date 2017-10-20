Ad Blocker Detected

Something Totally Non-Medical Is Keeping This Dad From Saving His Son's Life

OCTOBER 20, 2017  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
Most parents would do anything for their kids.

In some serious, life-threatening situations, parents will even go under the knife, donating organs in order to keep their kids alive.

One father desperately wants to help his son, a two-year-old whose condition is worsening. But hospitals aren't letting him donate, and it has nothing to do with medicine.

A.J Burgess's father is a perfect match and has offered to donate a kidney. Due to a probation violation, however, the hospital says he needs to wait.

Youtube / Inside Edition

They supposedly want to ensure he's on "good behavior" before performing the procedure, but his son is in pain. The logic doesn't quite line up.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Hear more from the boy and his mother in the video below.

video-player-present

Youtube / Inside Edition

This is heartbreaking. This boy's father has made mistakes, but why should that prevent him from helping his son and doing some good?

