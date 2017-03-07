Ad Blocker Detected

What Zoo Visitors Did To This Poor Crocodile Will Make Your Blood Boil

MARCH 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

People are notorious for doing obnoxious things at zoos like tapping on glass or tossing objects into enclosures, but what happened to this crocodile is unbelievably cruel.

On February 28, a group of visitors at the Belvedere Zoo in Tunis, Tunisia, began throwing stones and what looks like a paving slab at a crocodile's head. The innocent reptile died as a result of its injuries. The Facebook account of the mayor of Tunis recently shared grisly photos of the aftermath.

Facebook / Municipalité de la ville de Tunis بلدية مدينة تونس

Just last month, a hippopotamus named Gustavito was attacked and killed with metal bars, knives, and rocks at an El Salvador zoo.

Facebook / Municipalité de la ville de Tunis بلدية مدينة تونس

Ennaifer says that although they have signs and guards, these brutal attacks still happen.

Facebook / Municipalité de la ville de Tunis بلدية مدينة تونس

Read More: One Look At These Bears And You'll Know They're Abused, But No One Is Helping Them

“There are more than 150 species in the zoo. We can’t put a guard in front of each cage. People need to be aware of the need to respect animals," he said.

Facebook / Municipalité de la ville de Tunis بلدية مدينة تونس

(via The Guardian)

I could agree more with his statement. Share this if you think that the people responsible for this violent act need to be punished.

