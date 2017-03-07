People are notorious for doing obnoxious things at zoos like tapping on glass or tossing objects into enclosures, but what happened to this crocodile is unbelievably cruel.
On February 28, a group of visitors at the Belvedere Zoo in Tunis, Tunisia, began throwing stones and what looks like a paving slab at a crocodile's head. The innocent reptile died as a result of its injuries. The Facebook account of the mayor of Tunis recently shared grisly photos of the aftermath.
“It’s terrible. You cannot imagine what animals endure from some visitors,” said Amor Ennaifer, a vet at the zoo. “Citizens leave waste and plastic bags…They throw stones at lions and hippos.”
Just last month, a hippopotamus named Gustavito was attacked and killed with metal bars, knives, and rocks at an El Salvador zoo.
Ennaifer says that although they have signs and guards, these brutal attacks still happen.
“There are more than 150 species in the zoo. We can’t put a guard in front of each cage. People need to be aware of the need to respect animals," he said.
(via The Guardian)