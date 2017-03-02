Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

You And Your Children Might Wear These, But Here's Why They Could Be Dangerous

MARCH 2, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Crocs shoes get a bad rap. They're relentlessly mocked for being ugly, even though a lot of people find them useful for their professions or just think they're comfy.

Kids have become very fond of the shoes, as they're easy to slip on and less restrictive. The fact that they're waterproof is an added bonus.

One mom who used to be a fan of Crocs, however, wants to spread the word that they could be dangerous after her son lost his big toe while wearing them.

Helen Wood's son Stanley loved to wear his Crocs, but while in Dubai on vacation, one of his shoes got stuck in an escalator.

Helen Wood's son Stanley loved to wear his Crocs, but while in Dubai on vacation, one of his shoes got stuck in an escalator.

Flickr / Marc Levin

He lost his big toe, and the entire ligament that extends from the big toe to the calf was pulled out. Wood calls these "life-changing injuries" and notes that he will need more surgeries in the coming months.

He lost his big toe, and the entire ligament that extends from the big toe to the calf was pulled out. Wood calls these "life-changing injuries" and notes that he will need more surgeries in the coming months.

Kidspot

Wood is now trying to raise awareness about how unsafe Crocs can be, particularly on escalators. In fact, several families have sued the company after similar escalator injuries.

Wood is now trying to raise awareness about how unsafe Crocs can be, particularly on escalators. In fact, several families have sued the company after similar escalator injuries.

Flickr / Casey Hugelfink

Read More: Her Daughter Went Into The Hot Tub With Her, Then She Was Rushed To The Hospital

Trending Now

This Teenager Was Having Fun With Her Family, Then Things Took A Very Creepy Turn

Trending Now

This Nurse Is Being Hailed A Hero After Saving A Pregnant Woman On His Way To Work
Submit Content

Load another article