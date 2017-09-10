When His Opponent Fell Down, He Showed Everyone What Sportsmanship's Really About

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Even at the high school level, sporting events can be unbelievably competitive. But as one Georgia teen is proving, it’s not always about whether you win or lose, but how you play the game.

The Wesleyan Invitational was set to draw all the cross country teams in the Norcross, Georgia, area together in friendly competition. As the race neared its end, Roswell High School racer Jacob Brunner began to struggle just a few yards from the finish line. Brunner had been suffering with some king of viral bug at the time of the race, and the heat of the competition had become too much for the teen, forcing him to collapse from exhaustion. Seeing a fellow racer in need, sophomore Luke Hudson stopped his race for the gold to lend Brunner a helping hand.

Despite being on rival teams, Hudson made sure to help Brunner finish the race, and the teen was even awarded special Champion of Character medal for his excellent display of good sportsmanship.

video-player-present

(via USA Today)

With so much pressure put on young athletes to win, it's encouraging to see a teen go out of his way to be more than just an accomplished runner, but a selfless human being. Luke, you are one class act!