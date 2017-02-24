Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We all know that bullying is a serious problem.

After all, words do hurt, and during our formative years, it's important that we feel safe and supported. That's why anti-bullying campaigns are crucial. Every now and then, however, bullying takes a serious turn for the physical -- and criminal.

A 14-year-old girl in the United Kingdom recently found herself in the hospital after a horrific attack perpetrated by three other teen girls. Her story is heartbreaking.

The anonymous minor was beaten with a crowbar and left in a park with a head injury, fractured nose, bruised ribs, and two black eyes. Police praised the girl for coming forward despite the difficult circumstances.







Sophie Burrows was one of the attackers, and she and her accomplices only turned themselves in after police vowed to find them. Burrows was sentenced to 14 months in prison.







Lauren Coveney was sentenced to 12 months in jail and forced to pay restitution. A third attacker, a minor, received the same sentence.