Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Follow One Dad's Stressful Journey To Get Back His (Giant Crybaby) Dog

OCTOBER 31, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of my biggest fears in life is losing my dog.

I love him so much, and the thought of him being out in the world alone and scared without me is almost too much to bear.

Huskies are known for being escape artists, so when one husky owner came home to find his dog missing, he went on a journey to find him. When he did, the pup did something so relatable.

He spends a long time out on the street looking for his dog before finally heading to the shelter to see if a kind stranger has brought him in.

He spends a long time out on the street looking for his dog before finally heading to the shelter to see if a kind stranger has brought him in.

Screenshot Youtube / KzE_Production

He was there! And when he sees his owner, he starts whimpering and crying. It's obviously adorable to watch.

He was there! And when he sees his owner, he starts whimpering and crying. It's obviously adorable to watch.

Screenshot Youtube / KzE_Production

Watch the whole dramatic journey in the video below. I would start crying, too!

video-player-present

Youtube / KzE_Production

Here's hoping this husky doesn't go on more unexpected outings in the future. I'm so glad they found each other again!

Trending Now

She Complained Of A Headache. Then They Looked In Her Ear And Saw A Tiny Face.

Trending Now

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

Load another article