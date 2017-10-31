Follow One Dad's Stressful Journey To Get Back His (Giant Crybaby) Dog

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of my biggest fears in life is losing my dog.

I love him so much, and the thought of him being out in the world alone and scared without me is almost too much to bear.

Huskies are known for being escape artists, so when one husky owner came home to find his dog missing, he went on a journey to find him. When he did, the pup did something so relatable.

He spends a long time out on the street looking for his dog before finally heading to the shelter to see if a kind stranger has brought him in.







He was there! And when he sees his owner, he starts whimpering and crying. It's obviously adorable to watch.







Watch the whole dramatic journey in the video below. I would start crying, too!

Here's hoping this husky doesn't go on more unexpected outings in the future. I'm so glad they found each other again!