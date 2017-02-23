When She Saw This Handout In Her Son's Backpack, She Was Absolutely Shocked

When Delight Greenidge's 13-year-old son recently showed her one of his school assignments, she was horrified by what she read.

"I popped a blood vessel. I was in a state of shock...I'm thinking, this cannot be real," she told CBC News. The handout, given by an eighth grade drama teacher at Erin Mills Middle School in Mississauga, Ontario, not only listed ingredients for how to make crystal meth, but it also gave instructions on how to inject the substance.

Greenidge says the teacher originally told his students to put on a skit about an old television show using emotions, but then changed it into a dramatization of cooking and injecting crystal meth.

Mississauga mom distraught over Grade 8 son's 'crystal meth' assignment https://t.co/SRIcdr6tWV pic.twitter.com/ARVE06yfRO — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) February 17, 2017

The teacher reportedly told the students to "act scared" while pretending to make the drug, then to "act happy" while injecting it.

Drama Teacher Gets Suspended for Crystal Meth Cooking Homework https://t.co/rdpDtWU4Vz pic.twitter.com/pb5BtmMVan — the6ixexpress (@the6ixexpress) February 18, 2017

The Peel District School Board has since confirmed that the teacher did in fact hand out the assignment to some of his students.

"It's mind-boggling. It could undo a lot of what I taught him because sometimes he would think the things the teacher says are sometimes more important than the things mum says. They do have that influence and impact," Greenidge said. "To think that all of what I've tried so hard to teach him — good principles, good values, moral character — the things that make you a man, a strong black man, and this is what an educator is giving to my child."