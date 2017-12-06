Sick Of Your Average Omelette? You Have To Check Out This Cool Egg Recipe

I'll admit, I've gotten a little bored with my cooking routine.

Even with the wealth of information out there on the internet, it can be hard to know where to start when trying something new. One of the latest low-carb crazes is called the ketogenic diet, and whether or not you're following the plan, some of the recipes look downright delicious. That's where the channel KetoConnect comes in, with a new way to look at eggs. All it takes is a whole lot of salt.

You start out with a dish full of salt and some decent eggs. The flavor of the yolk becomes really concentrated, so trying out some organic or cage-free eggs might be your best bet. Separate the yolks and place them right on the salt.







You can add spices or herbs to the salt, then cover the eggs completely with salt. Coating them fully is the most important thing. Then stick them in the fridge for 48 hours before brushing off the additional salt.







Finally, stick them in the oven at the lowest heat possible for about 2 hours. Check out the results and what you can use these for in the video below.

This takes a few days to pull off, but it sounds like the results are totally worth it. Would you try this recipe? Let us know in the comments!