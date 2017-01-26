Ad Blocker Detected

This One Photo Set The Twitterverse On Fire -- And We're So Glad It Did!

JANUARY 26, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
One thing we can all agree on, no matter our diverse beliefs, is that cute animals are just the best.

And recently, a single tweet by the Smithsonian's National Zoo started an adorable trend that reminded the world of that. They shared a picture of a new gray seal pup, and not long after that, other zoos and aquariums got in on the action. This is when the #CuteAnimalTweetOff was born.

This tweet probably wasn't mean to start a cute animal movement, but that's exactly what it did.

Twitter / NationalZoo

Soon, the Virginia Aquarium formally challenged the National Zoo by sharing this delightful duo.

Twitter / VAAquarium

Before long, Twitter became flooded with adorable animals, like these two who live at the Bronx Zoo.

Twitter / BronxZoo

