This One Photo Set The Twitterverse On Fire -- And We're So Glad It Did!

One thing we can all agree on, no matter our diverse beliefs, is that cute animals are just the best.
And recently, a single tweet by the Smithsonian's National Zoo started an adorable trend that reminded the world of that. They shared a picture of a new gray seal pup, and not long after that, other zoos and aquariums got in on the action. This is when the #CuteAnimalTweetOff was born.
This tweet probably wasn't mean to start a cute animal movement, but that's exactly what it did.
Soon, the Virginia Aquarium formally challenged the National Zoo by sharing this delightful duo.