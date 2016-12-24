Ad Blocker Detected

Skater Enters The Ring And Instead Of Doing A Single's Performance, Someone Joins In

DECEMBER 24, 2016  —  By Hannah Austin
ENTERTAINMENT

Many figure skaters work alone, but this lady made an adorable exception to help her hockey player friends in a skills-based performance.

The result is basically "The Cutting Edge" in real life. If you've never seen the 1992 movie, it's about a hockey player and figure skater who come together to compete for gold (and fall in love) at the Olympics. I always thought it was super cheesy, but after seeing this duo, I'd give it another chance.

Not every move is perfectly executed, but when you're this stinkin' cute, perfection really doesn't matter!

video-player-present

They make me want to lace up and hit the ice! Don't forget to SHARE this fun performance with your friends and family.

