Skater Enters The Ring And Instead Of Doing A Single's Performance, Someone Joins In

Many figure skaters work alone, but this lady made an adorable exception to help her hockey player friends in a skills-based performance.

The result is basically "The Cutting Edge" in real life. If you've never seen the 1992 movie, it's about a hockey player and figure skater who come together to compete for gold (and fall in love) at the Olympics. I always thought it was super cheesy, but after seeing this duo, I'd give it another chance.

Not every move is perfectly executed, but when you're this stinkin' cute, perfection really doesn't matter!

video-player-present

