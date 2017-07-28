Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Mom Had Gorgeous Hair...Right Up Until She Let Her Child Do This To It

JULY 28, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Letting your kids pretend to be professional hairdressers can be a fun game, but what this boy ended up doing is exactly why it's important to emphasize the word "pretend."

A mom and son from Salt Lake City, Utah, watched a video together earlier this year about autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), an enjoyable, relaxing, and sometimes tingly sensation triggered by soft touch or certain sounds, including whispering. The little boy wanted to make his own video about it, so the mom agreed to be the model on whom he could practice triggering the sensation by playing with her hair. Unfortunately for her, however, he took it more seriously than she expected.

Watch as the mom thinks she's getting a fake haircut only to realize too late that her little boy intended to give her real bangs. Yikes.

Kids. Gotta love 'em, right? Hopefully Mom's hair has somewhat grown back by now, but I'm betting she took a trip to her hairstylist shortly after recording this video.

Trending Now

This Strange Video Of A Floating Bird Actually Has A Pretty Simple Explanation

Trending Now

10 Teens Who Prove That We Should Really Consider Raising The Driving Age

Load another article