This Mom Had Gorgeous Hair...Right Up Until She Let Her Child Do This To It

Letting your kids pretend to be professional hairdressers can be a fun game, but what this boy ended up doing is exactly why it's important to emphasize the word "pretend."

A mom and son from Salt Lake City, Utah, watched a video together earlier this year about autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), an enjoyable, relaxing, and sometimes tingly sensation triggered by soft touch or certain sounds, including whispering. The little boy wanted to make his own video about it, so the mom agreed to be the model on whom he could practice triggering the sensation by playing with her hair. Unfortunately for her, however, he took it more seriously than she expected.

Watch as the mom thinks she's getting a fake haircut only to realize too late that her little boy intended to give her real bangs. Yikes.

Kids. Gotta love 'em, right? Hopefully Mom's hair has somewhat grown back by now, but I'm betting she took a trip to her hairstylist shortly after recording this video.