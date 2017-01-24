It's the plot of countless television sitcoms -- kid gets a hold of scissors and cuts their own hair.

The reason it's so hilarious is because children accidentally giving themselves terrible haircuts happens all the time. For some precocious kiddos, the allure of the scissors is too much to resist, and their parents just have to laugh. Fortunately for us, lots of them also post their kids' haircut mishaps on the internet because the internet has to be good for something. Put your scissors down and check out these kids who did a number on their own hair.

1. "His older brother thought that this was funny. His father does, too!" - evil__bob

2. "My client's daughter cut her own hair. I am a hairdresser. She asked me if I could fix it. NOPE." - snipandclip