For the majority of teenagers, social media has become the new norm in terms of interacting with friends and classmates.

Like most teens, 14-year-old Megan Evans spent a good amount of time tuning out of the real world and tuning in to her various accounts. However, it became clear that she was very much living a double life. To family and friends, she was the same happy-go-lucky girl that they knew and loved, but behind closed doors, she was hiding an emotional secret.

Evans had been the victim of severe cyberbullying attacks that eventually pushed her to the brink.







The taunting aimed at her was severe. One day, she received a message from one of her bullies telling her to just hang herself.







When one of her younger siblings went to go ask her if she'd like to enjoy some quality time in the hot tub, they made the gruesome discovery that she had followed through with her bully’s request. She had hanged herself in the bathroom.







The girl's mother, Nicola Harteveld, is now speaking out against cyberbullying in the hope that she can help keep other families from enduring such heartbreak.

No parent should ever have to experience losing their child, especially like Harteveld did. Share this story if you believe that something needs to be done to combat the issue of bullying.