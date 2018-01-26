Talk About A Terrible Commute -- Biker Battles Strong Winds In An Entertaining Video

We can sometimes underestimate the power of the wind.
In an age when flying is so common, however, strong winds can affect basically everything about the way our transportation system works. In The Netherlands, a recent intense storm grounded all flights from the country, but it didn't stop there. All other public transportation was also halted across the nation.
Still, people tried to go out in the storm, and one cyclist in particular had a pretty tough time with it, much to the person filming's delight.