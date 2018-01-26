Talk About A Terrible Commute -- Biker Battles Strong Winds In An Entertaining Video

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

We can sometimes underestimate the power of the wind.

In an age when flying is so common, however, strong winds can affect basically everything about the way our transportation system works. In The Netherlands, a recent intense storm grounded all flights from the country, but it didn't stop there. All other public transportation was also halted across the nation.

Still, people tried to go out in the storm, and one cyclist in particular had a pretty tough time with it, much to the person filming's delight.

You can hear them laughing in the background as they watch the cyclist try to take on these intense headwinds without getting very far.

I think once transportation is grounded it might be time to leave the bike at home. You get an A for effort, though!