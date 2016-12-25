Ad Blocker Detected

This Hilarious Dog Knows How To Put On A Show For His Tiny Siblings

DECEMBER 25, 2016  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We all have that one friend that has to be the center of attention and thrives on being the butt of every joke.

They were probably voted the class clown in high school and knew how to really ham it up...but, as it turns out, humans aren't the only ones that like to up the comedic content for the sake of a few good laughs.

When it comes to making his siblings laugh, this dog knows that all he has to do is spin in circles. As the pup continues twirling around the room like a hurricane, this dog is getting the reaction he hoped for, as the kids bust out in heavy laughter. At one point the dog stops and gives a look around the room, almost as though to say, "Are you watching this?"

I can't stop laughing myself!

