Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Baby Looks Normal, But Her Parents Do Something Shocking To Keep Her Alive

JANUARY 28, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

If you saw somebody hitting their little one, you'd likely be outraged -- but what if it was necessary to save the child's life?

What these parents do every day to their baby girl has been interpreted as child abuse, even though it's a vital treatment that keeps her alive and well.

In October 2016, Sam Carrier and her partner from Birmingham, England, learned that their infant daughter, Daisy, had tested positive for two strands of cystic fibrosis. This genetic disorder causes a life-threatening buildup of thick, sticky mucus that can make breathing difficult and damage the lungs and digestive system. Unfortunately, people with this condition also have a shortened life expectancy.

"My world fell apart. It was one of the worst days of my life," Carrier said, talking about when she learned of her daughter's cystic fibrosis.

"My world fell apart. It was one of the worst days of my life," Carrier <a href="https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Fordaisyevans" target="_blank">said</a>, talking about when she learned of her daughter's cystic fibrosis.

Facebook / Daisy Evans Journey

But despite their heartbreak, these parents are dedicated to doing what's best for their daughter, even if it means being criticized for giving her the physiotherapy treatments she needs.

But despite their heartbreak, these parents are dedicated to doing what's best for their daughter, even if it means being criticized for giving her the physiotherapy treatments she needs.

Facebook / Daisy Evans Journey

One of her treatments is positive expiratory pressure therapy, which involves wearing a mask and exhaling into a device that creates pressure in the lungs and keeps airways from closing.

One of her treatments is positive expiratory pressure therapy, which involves wearing a mask and exhaling into a device that creates pressure in the lungs and keeps airways from closing.

Facebook / Daisy Evans Journey

Her physical therapy requires that she be repeatedly hit in the chest multiple times a day, which seems shocking, but it's necessary -- it helps to prevent lung damage by clearing mucus buildup. However, some are calling it child abuse after watching the treatment in action.

Her physical therapy requires that she be repeatedly hit in the chest multiple times a day, which seems shocking, but it's necessary -- it helps to prevent lung damage by clearing mucus buildup. However, some are calling it child abuse after watching the treatment in action.

Facebook / Daisy Evans Journey

Carrier isn't going to stop doing what she must do, though. In a Facebook post, she said that the treatment "makes them feel better. It’s like when we have an irritating cough and we finally get it off our chest, how much better we feel. This is what it does for them."

Read More: Would You Tattoo Your Baby To Save Its Life? These Parents Are Considering It.

Daisy's family hopes to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis, and they're also trying raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust to help the nonprofit organization get closer to creating new medicines and finding a cure for the disorder.

Daisy's family hopes to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis, and they're also trying raise money for the <a href="https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Fordaisyevans" target="_blank">Cystic Fibrosis Trust</a> to help the nonprofit organization get closer to creating new medicines and finding a cure for the disorder.

Facebook / Daisy Evans Journey

(via The Huffington Post)

If you'd like to donate to the organization, click here, and don't forget to SHARE this story if you think it's ridiculous that Daisy's parents are being criticized for helping their daughter.

Trending Now

What This Dad Does With His Baby Will Have You Giggling AND In Awe

Trending Now

This One Photo Set The Twitterverse On Fire -- And We're So Glad It Did!

This Movement Encouraged Sex With Children -- And It's Still Alive And Well
Submit Content

Load another article