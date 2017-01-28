This Baby Looks Normal, But Her Parents Do Something Shocking To Keep Her Alive

If you saw somebody hitting their little one, you'd likely be outraged -- but what if it was necessary to save the child's life?

What these parents do every day to their baby girl has been interpreted as child abuse, even though it's a vital treatment that keeps her alive and well.

In October 2016, Sam Carrier and her partner from Birmingham, England, learned that their infant daughter, Daisy, had tested positive for two strands of cystic fibrosis. This genetic disorder causes a life-threatening buildup of thick, sticky mucus that can make breathing difficult and damage the lungs and digestive system. Unfortunately, people with this condition also have a shortened life expectancy.



"My world fell apart. It was one of the worst days of my life," Carrier said, talking about when she learned of her daughter's cystic fibrosis.

But despite their heartbreak, these parents are dedicated to doing what's best for their daughter, even if it means being criticized for giving her the physiotherapy treatments she needs.

One of her treatments is positive expiratory pressure therapy, which involves wearing a mask and exhaling into a device that creates pressure in the lungs and keeps airways from closing.

Her physical therapy requires that she be repeatedly hit in the chest multiple times a day, which seems shocking, but it's necessary -- it helps to prevent lung damage by clearing mucus buildup. However, some are calling it child abuse after watching the treatment in action.

Carrier isn't going to stop doing what she must do, though. In a Facebook post, she said that the treatment "makes them feel better. It’s like when we have an irritating cough and we finally get it off our chest, how much better we feel. This is what it does for them."

Daisy's family hopes to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis, and they're also trying raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust to help the nonprofit organization get closer to creating new medicines and finding a cure for the disorder.

