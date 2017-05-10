Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Dachshund Had A Rope In His Mouth. Wait'll You See What's On The Other End!

MAY 10, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

If you have a tiny dog, you've probably noticed that they aren't very aware of their size when it comes to the world around them.

You'd really think that nuggets like chihuahuas and dachshunds would be scared of large animals and people they aren't familiar with, but they prove over and over again that they're not afraid to roughhouse with bigger dogs or mercilessly bark at anyone who dares cross their path. Then there's this cutie.

Meet Schnitzel, a three-year-old dachshund who definitely pulls his own weight (and more) around his family's stables.

Meet Schnitzel, a three-year-old dachshund who definitely pulls his own weight (and more) around his family's stables.

Screenshot / Rumble

He absolutely loves helping out, even with moving the heavier "loads" around.

He absolutely loves helping out, even with moving the heavier "loads" around.

Screenshot / Rumble

As you'll see by what's on the other end of this rope, size means absolutely nothing to this hard worker.

As you'll see by what's on the other end of this rope, size means absolutely nothing to this hard worker.

Screenshot / Rumble

See for yourself what exactly Schnitzel's leading in the adorable video below. He sure is an impressive little guy!

video-player-present

Aren't he and his considerably larger friend the cutest? Be sure to share this video with all your friends with small dogs who think they're way bigger than they really are!

Trending Now

Heart Set On A Tattoo? You Might Change Your Mind After Seeing How They Age

Trending Now

Hero Who Got Stranded Wearing Shorts In The Snow Just For Free Pizza Is All Of Us

Load another article