The Way This Single Father Does His Daughter's Hair Is Total Dad Goals

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Single dads with daughters often find themselves figuring out new ways to bond with their daughters.

One thing fathers can do to spend time with their daughters and get them ready in the morning is learn how to do their hair. It may not be something that comes naturally, especially if the dad has never had long hair himself.

Greg Wickherst has been learning how to do his daughter's hair since she was just two years old, and he's taken it to the next level.

Check out all of the incredible hairstyles he's done for his daughter!

After one French braid, this dad and daughter were hooked 💁‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZHyMPo3yU0 — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) February 13, 2018

Someday I'd like to be a fraction as good at doing my own hair. What a lucky girl!