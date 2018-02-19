Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

The Way This Single Father Does His Daughter's Hair Is Total Dad Goals

FEBRUARY 19, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Single dads with daughters often find themselves figuring out new ways to bond with their daughters.

One thing fathers can do to spend time with their daughters and get them ready in the morning is learn how to do their hair. It may not be something that comes naturally, especially if the dad has never had long hair himself.

Greg Wickherst has been learning how to do his daughter's hair since she was just two years old, and he's taken it to the next level.

Check out all of the incredible hairstyles he's done for his daughter!

Someday I'd like to be a fraction as good at doing my own hair. What a lucky girl!

Trending Now

Precious Video Shows Little Girl Coaching Her Dad Through Morning Hair Duty

Trending Now

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

Load another article