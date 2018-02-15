Dad Did Something Way Too Cute To Make Sure His Daughter Remembered Her Dance

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Parents always want their children to succeed.

Sometimes that means letting them try things on their own, and yes, even fail until they finally make it. When kids are really little, however, sometimes what they need is help and a boost of confidence.

When one dad knew his young daughter's dance performance was coming up, he went the extra mile to make sure she'd feel great about it.

Watch Dad in the background. He knows all the moves, and he's there for his little girl to look to if she ever gets stuck.

This is so cute! 💘 Daddy made sure to learn his daughter's whole routine in case she forgot. 😍 pic.twitter.com/tHejwGSDUH — Jemisha (@JemiSHaaaZzz) February 8, 2018

That's one lucky kiddo. She'll be so happy to look back on this video someday and know that Dad was rooting for her all along.