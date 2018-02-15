Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Dad Did Something Way Too Cute To Make Sure His Daughter Remembered Her Dance

FEBRUARY 15, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Parents always want their children to succeed.

Sometimes that means letting them try things on their own, and yes, even fail until they finally make it. When kids are really little, however, sometimes what they need is help and a boost of confidence.

When one dad knew his young daughter's dance performance was coming up, he went the extra mile to make sure she'd feel great about it.

Watch Dad in the background. He knows all the moves, and he's there for his little girl to look to if she ever gets stuck.

That's one lucky kiddo. She'll be so happy to look back on this video someday and know that Dad was rooting for her all along.

Trending Now

Locals Are Calling This Boar 'Pigzilla,' And It's Really Not Hard To See Why

Trending Now

She Was At This Stop Light When She Saw A Baby Flying Out Of A Moving Vehicle

Load another article