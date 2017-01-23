Dads have a real knack for pulling out cheesy jokes at just the wrong (or right!) time.
Dad jokes are a whole genre of humor, and now people use the label to talk about anything that makes them groan a little while they get their chuckles. Reddit user iRyaaanM drew on the dad joke tradition when they posted the following exchange that will have you in stitches.
Son: "Mom, Dad, I'm gay."
Mom: Stares at Dad
Dad: Clenches fist
Mom: "Don't!"
Dad: Sweats profusely
Mom: "..."
Dad: "HI GAY, I'M DAD"
