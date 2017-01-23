Ad Blocker Detected

He Had Something Important To Tell His Parents, But Then Dad Said This Hilarious Thing

JANUARY 23, 2017  
ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Dads have a real knack for pulling out cheesy jokes at just the wrong (or right!) time.

Dad jokes are a whole genre of humor, and now people use the label to talk about anything that makes them groan a little while they get their chuckles. Reddit user iRyaaanM drew on the dad joke tradition when they posted the following exchange that will have you in stitches.

Son: "Mom, Dad, I'm gay."

Mom: Stares at Dad

Dad: Clenches fist

Mom: "Don't!"

Dad: Sweats profusely

Mom: "..."

Dad: "HI GAY, I'M DAD"

Flickr / Jeremy Tarling

LOL! That conversation could have gone so much differently. If this made you laugh, make sure to SHARE it with others who will love this dad's sense of humor.

