A Baby Was Left Lifeless And Blue In A Bus Stop Until This Caring Dad Came Along

In the age of the internet, it's always possible that when you're in public someone is pulling off a prank.

Much like the old show "Candid Camera," people sometimes leave something strange laying around and set up a camera to see what people will do. There's even a show called "What Would You Do?" where a newscaster creates moral dilemmas to see how the public will react.

When Daniel Braxton's partner and daughter said they thought they saw a lifeless baby left at a bus stop, he thought it had to be a doll or a trick. What he found instead saved a life.

Even though he thought it might be a prank, Braxton turned the car around immediately to check out the scene at the bus stop.







“We pulled up at the bus stop, but I didn’t want us all to get out because I didn’t my daughter to see it. I rang the police and the ambulance and told them there was something in the bus stop,” he said. “To be honest, we didn’t know whether or not it was a sick prank. As I pulled up closer I could see the umbilical cord coming off the baby.”







In the video below, Braxton's daughter describes what it was like to see something so horrific.

Braxton and his family called an ambulance, and his description of what bad shape the little girl was in is heartbreaking. He held her and cuddled her until help arrived.

Police are now looking for the mother of the child and hoping she will come forward to take responsibility for her actions.

(via Mommypage)

As for Braxton, he just hopes he'll be able to see the newborn again someday. This heroic dad and his family say they just did what anyone else would do, but I think they deserve all the praise they're getting. Share this to recognize them for their actions.