These Dads Never Wanted Dogs, But They Soon Learned That They Were Total Suckers

Dads around the world have a couple of things in common. They love their kids, they get a kick out of being embarrassing, and they definitely don't want dogs.

Is there some secret dad club that tells fathers to oppose four-legged friends? I thought my dad was the only one who said he didn't want to get a dog, only to end up snuggling with it on the couch daily. As it turns out, he's not alone! These 21 dads claimed to not want a pup at all, but they soon found out why it's said that a dog is man's best friend.

1. Dads may try to make us believe that they're against dogs, but once one moves in...

And dad said he didn't want a dog.. Wahaaay pic.twitter.com/QxwIvwCAZ7 — Alex Hughes (@Alexx_Hughes) March 17, 2013

2. ...they become the best of friends in no time.

3. You see, as soon as a dad gets down on a pup's level, they completely fall in love.

4. And they realize that they're two peas in a pod!

5. I mean, who else shows Dad this much love without asking for anything in return?

And my dad said he didn't like the dog.. pic.twitter.com/Ml2CUOBlvQ — Ruben de Baat (@rubendebaaat) February 12, 2014

6. Soon, they're doing all types of activities together.

7. Why do they have to lie to us about not liking dogs?