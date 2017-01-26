These Dads Never Wanted Dogs, But They Soon Learned That They Were Total Suckers

Dads around the world have a couple of things in common. They love their kids, they get a kick out of being embarrassing, and they definitely don't want dogs.
Is there some secret dad club that tells fathers to oppose four-legged friends? I thought my dad was the only one who said he didn't want to get a dog, only to end up snuggling with it on the couch daily. As it turns out, he's not alone! These 21 dads claimed to not want a pup at all, but they soon found out why it's said that a dog is man's best friend.
1. Dads may try to make us believe that they're against dogs, but once one moves in...
And dad said he didn't want a dog.. Wahaaay pic.twitter.com/QxwIvwCAZ7— Alex Hughes (@Alexx_Hughes) March 17, 2013
2. ...they become the best of friends in no time.
3. You see, as soon as a dad gets down on a pup's level, they completely fall in love.
4. And they realize that they're two peas in a pod!
5. I mean, who else shows Dad this much love without asking for anything in return?
And my dad said he didn't like the dog.. pic.twitter.com/Ml2CUOBlvQ— Ruben de Baat (@rubendebaaat) February 12, 2014
6. Soon, they're doing all types of activities together.
7. Why do they have to lie to us about not liking dogs?
Dad always complains that he doesn't like dogs... pic.twitter.com/GiYKDjzD— JakeZackAndy (@JakeZackAndy) September 22, 2012
8. Don't they know that they'll always get caught red-handed?
When your dad tries to act like he doesn't like your dogs because he thinks they smell, but then your mom sends you these pics😊🐶 pic.twitter.com/cfgufLteRF— Kelsi Mack (@kelsi_mack) September 24, 2016
9. Just look at this incriminating selfie!
10. And then there's all the questionable sleeping positions we find them in!
11. You're really trying to tell me that this guy didn't want a dog?
12. Or that this dad wasn't longing to get a fur baby? Just look at the way he cradles him!
13. "My dad makes a big deal about how much he hates dogs...but I always seem to catch him being adorable with his grandpups."
14. No ankle biters, eh? Okay, Dad, whatever you say.
"If you get it, it's your dog. I don't want a damn ankle biter."— Adriana Burkhart (@BurkhartAdriana) July 17, 2015
Ok dad. pic.twitter.com/6ggH6um1lp
15. "My dad insists he's not a dog person."
16. "My dad said he didn't want an iPad...or a dog."
17. I'm not sure who looks more guilty. Why can't dads and dogs just admit how much they love each other?
18. It's funny how quickly "we aren't getting a dog" turns into a scene like this.
My dad didn't want the dog in the house.. now they are BFFs pic.twitter.com/7HOVXyvcNw— Abbey Anderson (@abbey_a14) January 19, 2017
19. We all know that there's no one else that Dad would rather share his armchair with.
20. So keep trying to hide your love for dogs, dads.
