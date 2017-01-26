Ad Blocker Detected

These Dads Never Wanted Dogs, But They Soon Learned That They Were Total Suckers

JANUARY 26, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Dads around the world have a couple of things in common. They love their kids, they get a kick out of being embarrassing, and they definitely don't want dogs.

Is there some secret dad club that tells fathers to oppose four-legged friends? I thought my dad was the only one who said he didn't want to get a dog, only to end up snuggling with it on the couch daily. As it turns out, he's not alone! These 21 dads claimed to not want a pup at all, but they soon found out why it's said that a dog is man's best friend.

1. Dads may try to make us believe that they're against dogs, but once one moves in...

2. ...they become the best of friends in no time.

Reddit / zukos-honor

3. You see, as soon as a dad gets down on a pup's level, they completely fall in love.

Twitter / morgancanderson

4. And they realize that they're two peas in a pod!

Twitter / _TheRealTHill

5. I mean, who else shows Dad this much love without asking for anything in return?

6. Soon, they're doing all types of activities together.

Imgur / Pulkamania

7. Why do they have to lie to us about not liking dogs?

8. Don't they know that they'll always get caught red-handed?

9. Just look at this incriminating selfie!

Reddit / Societysmonster

10. And then there's all the questionable sleeping positions we find them in!

Reddit / thefinkasaurus

11. You're really trying to tell me that this guy didn't want a dog?

Reddit

12. Or that this dad wasn't longing to get a fur baby? Just look at the way he cradles him!

Reddit / roniclles

13. "My dad makes a big deal about how much he hates dogs...but I always seem to catch him being adorable with his grandpups."

Reddit / bitchola

14. No ankle biters, eh? Okay, Dad, whatever you say.

15. "My dad insists he's not a dog person."

Imgur / GoodShark

16. "My dad said he didn't want an iPad...or a dog."

Reddit / eatmorchicken

17. I'm not sure who looks more guilty. Why can't dads and dogs just admit how much they love each other?

Reddit / charboodie

18. It's funny how quickly "we aren't getting a dog" turns into a scene like this.

19. We all know that there's no one else that Dad would rather share his armchair with.

Twitter / Bridget_Happens

20. So keep trying to hide your love for dogs, dads.

Reddit / Dancisco23

21. Just know that we see you -- and that we approve of your BFFs wholeheartedly!

Reddit / ajaxwhat

Be sure to SHARE these pictures with the dads you know who say that they don't want a dog!

