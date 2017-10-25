Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These Photos And Videos Of Dads And Their Bundles Of Joy Will Make You Melt

OCTOBER 25, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Men are often paired with the label of being strong, tough, and for the most part, unemotional human beings.

While the former two words could accurately describe many people of the male variety, if you ask those closest to them, the latter just isn't true -- especially when it comes to those raising children. I've seen countless fathers sharing special moments with their little ones that would make even the most indifferent of hearts melt. The 13 sweet dads below are definitely no exception, as you'll see by the adorable bonds they share with their kids.

1. One doting dad started a chain reaction on Twitter when he posted a cute photo of himself and his little girl, describing how fatherhood "softened" him up.

2. Other fathers followed suit and shared the bundles of joy who brightened up their lives as well.

Other fathers followed suit and shared the bundles of joy who brightened up their lives as well.

Twitter / Do_ItLikeFields

3. Every single father-child duo was almost too cute for words...

4. ...and the love shared was always apparent.

...and the love shared was always apparent.

Twitter / Lollardfish

5. We all know where this girl's beautiful eyes came from.

We all know where this girl's beautiful eyes came from.

Twitter / Maejr_AB

6. This little guy could be his dad's Mini-Me!

This little guy could be his dad's Mini-Me!

Twitter / SuicideLoveLet

7. Could he be any prouder?

Could he be any prouder?

Twitter / KayeTrill

8. The adoration in his eyes says it all.

The adoration in his eyes says it all.

Twitter / damontenhunt

9. These two share the same smile -- well, minus the grill!

These two share the same smile -- well, minus the grill!

Twitter / DuddaMan91

10. This precious diva clearly has Dad wrapped around her finger.

This precious diva clearly has Dad wrapped around her finger.

Twitter / MrFamousNobody

11. And these two could pass as siblings!

And these two could pass as siblings!

Twitter / pbnjade_

12. This kid is sure to grow up big and strong, just like his dad!

This kid is sure to grow up big and strong, just like his dad!

Twitter / CorazonKickz

13. I'll say it for all of us -- aww!

I'll say it for all of us -- aww!

Twitter / last_oneleft

Doesn't it just warm your heart to see all these dads loving their kids? If you're a dad, what's your favorite part about raising children? Be sure to let us know in the comments!

Trending Now

This Poor Mom Is A Saint For Putting Up With What Her Demon Children Did

Trending Now

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

This Little Heartthrob Is Giving His Model Uncle A Run For His Money On Instagram

He's Spending His Last Years On Earth Visiting Refugee Camps For A Powerful Reason

Here's How One Well-Meaning Text Went From Sweet To Totally NSFW In Two Seconds

This Is Definitely Not What You Want To Find In Your Fast Food Meal. Nasty!

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

16 Pets That Are Totally Fascinated By Life's Little Wonders

It Looks Haunting, But This Shipwreck Is Helping Conservationists Save The Ocean

He Decided To Whitewater Raft In A Homemade Contraption That Looks Anything But Safe

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

Load another article