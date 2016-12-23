You Have To Check Out This Dad's Christmas Hairstyles For His Daughter -- Amazing!

When Greg Wickherst became a single dad, he quickly realized that he couldn't style his three-year-old daughter Izzy's hair to save his life.
Because Izzy spends most of her time living with her dad, he decided that he really needed to learn how to work with hair. After the Pueblo, Colorado, resident took a cosmetology class at IntelliTec College, he was surprised to find that he had turned into an absolute pro.
Not only does his now four-year-old have fabulous hair pretty much every day, but she even gets amazing Christmas-themed hairstyles from her talented dad around the holidays.
Read More: When Dad Does His Little Girl's Hair, He Does It With Style
He makes sure to always send Izzy off to school in style.
They both love coming up with creative ways to incorporate the holidays into her hair, like with what he calls this "elastic Christmas tree."
“We are listening to Christmas music, we are drinking hot chocolate, we are singing songs. I really try to make this into a fun bonding experience for us,” he told BuzzFeed.
Some styles can take about an hour to prep all the props, then only an impressive 20 minutes to actually put it all together. This is one of his favorites, and it's easy to tell why.
Isn't this Santa hat just adorable?
One of the hardest styles for him to pull off was this snowman, which won a contest put on by Daddy Daughter Hair Factory.
And to think that he used to have no clue how to style hair!
Read More: One Dad Started A Class To Help Other Dads Learn How To Do Their Daughters' Hair
(via BuzzFeed)