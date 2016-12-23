Ad Blocker Detected

You Have To Check Out This Dad's Christmas Hairstyles For His Daughter -- Amazing!

DECEMBER 23, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When Greg Wickherst became a single dad, he quickly realized that he couldn't style his three-year-old daughter Izzy's hair to save his life.

Because Izzy spends most of her time living with her dad, he decided that he really needed to learn how to work with hair. After the Pueblo, Colorado, resident took a cosmetology class at IntelliTec College, he was surprised to find that he had turned into an absolute pro.

Not only does his now four-year-old have fabulous hair pretty much every day, but she even gets amazing Christmas-themed hairstyles from her talented dad around the holidays.

Facebook / Greg Wickherst's Dads Guide to Surviving Hair

Read More: When Dad Does His Little Girl's Hair, He Does It With Style

He makes sure to always send Izzy off to school in style.

Facebook / Greg Wickherst's Dads Guide to Surviving Hair

They both love coming up with creative ways to incorporate the holidays into her hair, like with what he calls this "elastic Christmas tree."

Facebook / Greg Wickherst's Dads Guide to Surviving Hair

“We are listening to Christmas music, we are drinking hot chocolate, we are singing songs. I really try to make this into a fun bonding experience for us,” he told BuzzFeed.

Facebook / Greg Wickherst's Dads Guide to Surviving Hair

Some styles can take about an hour to prep all the props, then only an impressive 20 minutes to actually put it all together. This is one of his favorites, and it's easy to tell why.

Facebook / Greg Wickherst's Dads Guide to Surviving Hair

Isn't this Santa hat just adorable?

Facebook / Greg Wickherst's Dads Guide to Surviving Hair

One of the hardest styles for him to pull off was this snowman, which won a contest put on by Daddy Daughter Hair Factory.

Facebook / Greg Wickherst's Dads Guide to Surviving Hair

And to think that he used to have no clue how to style hair!

Facebook / Greg Wickherst's Dads Guide to Surviving Hair

Read More: One Dad Started A Class To Help Other Dads Learn How To Do Their Daughters' Hair

(via BuzzFeed)

You can check out many more of his hairstyles on Facebook and Instagram. Be sure to SHARE so others can see this amazing dad's work, too!

