19 Incredible Photos Of Dads In Delivery Rooms That'll Bring Tears To Your Eyes

JUNE 23, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Though Father's Day has come and gone this year, the love dads have for their babies never ends.

From seeing their little ones take their first breaths to watching them grow up and create families of their own, great dads are there for nearly every step of their children's journeys through life -- so what better way to celebrate them than go back to the moments they became parents?

Get those tissues ready, because it's impossible not to tear up when you see these 19 touching photos of dads overcome with emotion in the delivery room.

1. "That tattoo on his chest was done after their first miscarriage, and now his daughter lies her sweet head against it. Both of them a reminder of triumph."

2. The raw emotion captured here is beautiful.

3. That look of awe is something only your newborn can inspire.

4. "I adore this image of my sweet husband. In the midst of pushing I told him (strongly) 'Do not move!' His head was the perfect resting spot for my foot. Throughout my entire pregnancy and birth he told me: I know you can do this. You're going to be absolutely amazing. He's been my rock again and again."

Facebook / Monet Nicole - Birthing Stories

5. The incredible moment a dad holds his second newborn twin for the first time.

6. "A normal part of life and an honor to catch your own baby. Nothing else like it!"

7. I can't imagine how it must feel to witness the birth of your child, but I'm sure this dad's face is a good indication.

8. "Just before a gestational surrogate gave birth to their son in Kingston, Ontario, a midwife screamed 'shirts off' so new dads Frank Nelson and BJ Barone would be ready to hold their baby against their bare chests for skin-to-skin bonding."

9. "A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never outgrow your heart."

10. What a proud papa.

11. Pure joy.

12. Looks like Mom's more worried than Dad!

13. His huge smile says it all.

14. You can just tell he was born to be a dad.

15. This is one of the sweetest moments between a father and daughter that I've ever seen.

16. When you find out you have another daughter.

17. Then two became three.

18. His expression from meeting his child is so touching.

19. "Welcome to the world, little one."

(via BoredPanda)

It's really hard to pick my favorite out of this bunch because they're all so beautiful in their own unique ways. Share with all the dads in your life to thank them for the being the amazing fathers they are!

