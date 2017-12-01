Her Father Died When She Was 16. On Her 21st Birthday, She Opened His Last Letter.

In 2013, 16-year-old Bailey Sellers and her siblings had to deal with one of the hardest things children can go through -- losing a parent.

Their beloved father, Michael, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer that year, leaving his devastated family behind -- but not before planning something incredibly special for his youngest daughter. He knew how much his little girl would miss him when he passed away, so he made sure she'd get a small reminder of him in the first few years following his death.

Up until Sellers turned 21, her father had arranged for her to receive a beautiful bouquet every year on her birthday. Sellers says it's been bittersweet for her, especially on her most recent birthday.







"My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he prepaid flowers so I could receive them every year on my birthday," she wrote. "Well these are my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy."







"Every year I looked forward to my birthday because I felt like he was still here with me but this is the last year I get them so it's so heartbreaking," she added. Here's her father's last heartfelt message to her:







Here is a transcript of the letter:

Bailey,

This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me, my baby girl, for I am in a better place. You are and will always be my most precious jewel I was given. It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and stay true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will be with you through every milestone -- just look around and there I will be. I love you, Boo Boo, and happy birthday!

Daddy



Even after his death, Michael found a way to show his daughter he was still there for her. Our hearts go out to Sellers as she continues to face life without her dad. I'm sure she'll cherish these last pieces of him for the rest of her life.