The Video They Took Of A Storm Over This City Looks Like Something Out Of A Movie

Drivers along Texas’ Hampton-Inwood Bridge were in for quite the sight as they drove past downtown Dallas.
In the early evening hours, bystanders noticed a severe downpour that looked like something straight out of a disaster movie. A huge column of rain can be seen hovering above much of Dallas.
This miraculous weather was the result of a series of slow-moving thunderstorms drifting into the state from an area of low pressure. For much of the weekend, many surrounding towns were under weather advisories and a few even experienced flash flooding because of the freak downpour.