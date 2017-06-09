The Video They Took Of A Storm Over This City Looks Like Something Out Of A Movie

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Drivers along Texas’ Hampton-Inwood Bridge were in for quite the sight as they drove past downtown Dallas.

In the early evening hours, bystanders noticed a severe downpour that looked like something straight out of a disaster movie. A huge column of rain can be seen hovering above much of Dallas.

This miraculous weather was the result of a series of slow-moving thunderstorms drifting into the state from an area of low pressure. For much of the weekend, many surrounding towns were under weather advisories and a few even experienced flash flooding because of the freak downpour.

Those giant, ominous clouds are enough to make anyone stop and take a picture! Or make them run...either one.

