Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

The Video They Took Of A Storm Over This City Looks Like Something Out Of A Movie

JUNE 9, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Drivers along Texas’ Hampton-Inwood Bridge were in for quite the sight as they drove past downtown Dallas.

In the early evening hours, bystanders noticed a severe downpour that looked like something straight out of a disaster movie. A huge column of rain can be seen hovering above much of Dallas.

This miraculous weather was the result of a series of slow-moving thunderstorms drifting into the state from an area of low pressure. For much of the weekend, many surrounding towns were under weather advisories and a few even experienced flash flooding because of the freak downpour.

Those giant, ominous clouds are enough to make anyone stop and take a picture! Or make them run...either one.

video-player-present

Share this unique storm to remind others that everything really is bigger in Texas!

Trending Now

Ticks Don't Seem Like A Big Deal, But One Bite May Have Led To This Girl's Death

Trending Now

That's One Way To Take A Tooth Out. Dad Ties String To Bird To Pull Child's Tooth.

Load another article