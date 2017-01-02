Ad Blocker Detected

Surveillance Footage Shows Dance Instructor Mercilessly Beating Kindergarten Student

JANUARY 2, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Dance classes are a perfect way for children to let out some energy and learn something new.

I took ballet for a few years when I was a kid and I absolutely loved it. In order to teach small children, those dance instructors have to be incredibly patient and kind. I know I was a handful, and I'm sure most kids are.

That's why it's so shocking to see what surveillance footage caught at Jihui Kindergarten in China: a dance instructor abusing children.

The woman beats, kicks, and slaps two of her kindergarten students as the other children watch on in horror.

(via Mirror)

Officials say the teacher was (rightfully) fired after the incident came to light. Unfortunately, stories like this happen all the time. SHARE this one to raise awareness about child abuse and the fact that it's never okay.

