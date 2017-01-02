Surveillance Footage Shows Dance Instructor Mercilessly Beating Kindergarten Student

Dance classes are a perfect way for children to let out some energy and learn something new.
I took ballet for a few years when I was a kid and I absolutely loved it. In order to teach small children, those dance instructors have to be incredibly patient and kind. I know I was a handful, and I'm sure most kids are.
That's why it's so shocking to see what surveillance footage caught at Jihui Kindergarten in China: a dance instructor abusing children.
The woman beats, kicks, and slaps two of her kindergarten students as the other children watch on in horror.video-player-present
(via Mirror)