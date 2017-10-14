14 Hilarious Animals That Just Live For The Art Of Dance

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Just when we thought our animal friends couldn’t get any better, they show off their epic dance moves.

Whether they’re twisting and shouting, twirling about, or simply cutting a rug, our animal friends are here to prove that humans aren’t the only talented creatures on the dance floor. We really could learn a thing or two (or ten) from them.

So to help you dance your way through the work week, here are 14 animals that were born to dance.

1. This cockatoo is a real headbanger!

2. I can't tell if this doggo's practicing his dance moves or looking for a way to escape?

3. When it's time to twerk, we could all use a friend to help us out.

4. This chihuahua is master of the cha-cha.

5. Break it down Mr. Gorilla.

6. Dance like no one's watching

7. The bunny hop at its finest.

8. The rhythm is gonna get ya.

9. Getting jiggy with it.

10. This little fella is feeling himself and the music.

11. You don't need to be fuzzy to break it down.

12. And you don't have to be a prima ballerina to show off your love for classical music.

13. I'm pretty sure this dog was an extra in "Saturday Night Fever."

14. Her milkshake brings all the cars to the yard.

Honestly, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't intimidated by these adorable animals and their killer dance moves. I'm already looking into taking a dance class before my next night out on the town.