14 Hilarious Animals That Just Live For The Art Of Dance

OCTOBER 14, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Just when we thought our animal friends couldn’t get any better, they show off their epic dance moves.

Whether they’re twisting and shouting, twirling about, or simply cutting a rug, our animal friends are here to prove that humans aren’t the only talented creatures on the dance floor. We really could learn a thing or two (or ten) from them.

So to help you dance your way through the work week, here are 14 animals that were born to dance.

1. This cockatoo is a real headbanger!

video-player-present

2. I can't tell if this doggo's practicing his dance moves or looking for a way to escape?

video-player-present

3. When it's time to twerk, we could all use a friend to help us out.

4. This chihuahua is master of the cha-cha.

video-player-present

5. Break it down Mr. Gorilla.

video-player-present

6. Dance like no one's watching

video-player-present

7. The bunny hop at its finest.

video-player-present

8. The rhythm is gonna get ya.

video-player-present

9. Getting jiggy with it.

video-player-present

10. This little fella is feeling himself and the music.

video-player-present

11. You don't need to be fuzzy to break it down.

video-player-present

12. And you don't have to be a prima ballerina to show off your love for classical music.

video-player-present

13. I'm pretty sure this dog was an extra in "Saturday Night Fever."

video-player-present

14. Her milkshake brings all the cars to the yard.

video-player-present

Honestly, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't intimidated by these adorable animals and their killer dance moves. I'm already looking into taking a dance class before my next night out on the town.

